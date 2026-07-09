Cullen brings a dynamic background in brand building and sales excellence to support Royal Canin's therapeutic nutrition portfolio.

In her new role, Cullen will drive strategic growth for the U.S. veterinary business, strengthening partnerships with veterinarians and leading new product innovation.

CREVE COEUR, Mo., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, named Jennifer Cullen as the General Manager of the U.S. Veterinary Business Unit for Royal Canin North America, effective June 2026. Cullen will serve as a member of the Royal Canin North America Leadership Team and as the executive sponsor of the organization's Pride Associate Resource Group.

Royal Canin North America names Jennifer Cullen General Manager, U.S. Veterinary Business Unit

Cullen joins Royal Canin from Kenvue, where she most recently served as Head of Commercial Operations, North America. Throughout her career, Cullen held various roles of increasing responsibility throughout Kenvue and Johnson & Johnson, spanning sales and marketing and previously served as Vice President of the Self Care division. An expert in building and supporting highly engaged teams, Cullen's leadership philosophy focuses on inclusion and empowerment while driving strong business results.

"Jen brings a wealth of experience and we're fortunate to have her join Royal Canin to lead our U.S. veterinary business," said Daryn Brown, Regional President, Royal Canin North America. "Her deep expertise in elevating brands lends itself naturally to supporting this critical piece of our business, and we know our veterinary partners will appreciate her extensive knowledge and creative approach to serving more cats and dogs through expanding access to therapeutic nutrition for pets with unique needs. Her commitment to our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS is already evident in every decision and she is a fantastic addition to the team."

In her new role, Cullen will be responsible for growing the Royal Canin U.S. veterinary business through enhanced relationships with veterinary partners and the introduction of new product innovations.

"Finding a purpose-driven business whose values so closely align with my own is incredibly rewarding, and I am honored to lead the Royal Canin U.S. Veterinary Business Unit while leveraging my health background in a new way," said Cullen. "The responsibility to help feed more cats and dogs the precise nutrition they deserve is one I take very seriously and I'm confident we will partner even closer with veterinarians and veterinary clinics to support the pets we all love."

Cullen holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and is both a proud pet owner and nonprofit founder committed to local impact.

About ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are a $65bn+ family-owned business with 170,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH ™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Royal Canin