New portfolio combines fresh, fully-cooked ingredients with science-backed therapeutic nutrition, giving veterinarians an innovative option for dogs with unique needs

ST. LOUIS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin®, a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, today announced the U.S. launch of Royal Canin Fresh Veterinary Diets, the brand's first fresh, fully-cooked therapeutic diet portfolio available exclusively through veterinarians.

Royal Canin Launches Its First Fresh Therapeutic Diet Portfolio Available Exclusively Through Veterinarians

Formulated to support dogs with specific health conditions, including gastrointestinal needs, food sensitivities and reduced appetite, Royal Canin Fresh Veterinary Diets provide complete and balanced nutrition, along with therapeutic precision and scientific rigor veterinarians expect from Royal Canin in a fresh, fully-cooked format many pet owners seek. The new portfolio helps meet the dog's therapeutic needs and pet owner feeding preferences, giving veterinary professionals a science-backed option from a brand they already trust.

"Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools we have to support dogs managing chronic illnesses," said Dr. Brent Mayabb, global chief medical officer, Royal Canin. "When it comes to choosing diets, pet owners want to have options that align with their preferences. Our new Fresh Veterinary Diets give veterinarians a highly effective, science-backed fresh diet that bridges what owners want to feed with delivering the precise therapeutic nutrition their dogs need."

The innovative fresh canine portfolio includes:

Royal Canin Fresh Veterinary Diets Gastrointestinal Low Fat – Royal Canin's lowest-fat fresh formula, designed to support dogs requiring fat-restricted nutrition, including those with fat sensitivities and digestive disorders.

– Royal Canin's lowest-fat fresh formula, designed to support dogs requiring fat-restricted nutrition, including those with fat sensitivities and digestive disorders. Royal Canin Fresh Veterinary Diets Selected Protein Pork – A highly digestible, single-animal-protein diet formulated for dogs with certain food sensitivities and adverse food reactions.

– A highly digestible, single-animal-protein diet formulated for dogs with certain food sensitivities and adverse food reactions. Royal Canin Fresh Veterinary Diets Appetite Stimulation – A highly palatable, nutrient-dense formula designed to support dogs experiencing reduced appetite, recovery from illness or unintentional weight loss.

"Veterinarians are having more conversations than ever with pet owners about fresh feeding approaches, particularly when managing a dog's health condition," said Jennifer Cullen, general manager, U.S. Veterinary Business Unit, Royal Canin North America. "Royal Canin Fresh Veterinary Diets give veterinary professionals new therapeutic options that combine the fresh, fully-cooked format pet owners are seeking with the nutritional precision and scientific expertise that defines Royal Canin."

The launch comes as nutrition continues to play an increasingly important role in veterinary medicine. Recent ACVIM-endorsed consensus guidance on chronic inflammatory enteropathy (CIE) in dogs reinforces the importance of dietary management, including complete dietary treatment trials, as part of the diagnostic and therapeutic approach for clinically stable dogs.

Royal Canin Fresh Veterinary Diets are now available through participating veterinary practices and veterinary online pharmacy partners. Veterinary professionals interested in learning more can access educational resources, continuing education opportunities and product information through Royal Canin's veterinary network and professional platforms. Pet owners interested in learning more can visit here.

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are a $65bn+ family-owned business with 170,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH ™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact:

Joelle Hutcheon

[email protected]

201-841-5237

SOURCE Royal Canin