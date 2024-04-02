Royal Canin North America Names Viral Patel, Vice President, Finance

ST. CHARLES, Mo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin North America, a division of Mars, Incorporated, is pleased to announce the promotion of Viral Patel to Vice President, Finance, effective April 1, 2024. Viral will be responsible for accelerating a growth and value creation journey and bringing tangible health benefits through nutrition to cats and dogs. As a member of the North American Leadership Team, Viral will also focus on building a strong governance and controls culture, while developing talent and finance capabilities across North America.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role and to continue living our purpose of creating A Better World for Pets," said Viral Patel. "It's an honor to join this group of dynamic and collaborative leaders, while applying my learnings and successes within the Veterinary Business Unit of Royal Canin North America across the entire organization."

Viral brings 14 years of financial experience across Mars segments, with roles in accounting, financial planning and analysis, supply, and transformation. Viral joined Royal Canin North America in 2021 as Chief Financial Officer Vet U.S. and played a critical role in leading in Royal Canin's Vet Business Unit, setting the business up for short and long-term success through the implementation of new tools and processes.

"Viral is a critical addition to the North American Leadership team, and I am excited for his future contributions in his new role. Bringing a sharp financial acumen, focus on developing talent, and a result-driven leadership style, Viral continues to play an instrumental role in achieving our brands' financial goals and continued commitment to meeting the nutritional needs of cats and dogs across North America," said Daryn Brown, Regional President, Royal Canin North America.

Viral holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He and his wife, Punit, currently reside in St. Charles, MO.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

