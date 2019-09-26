Royal Canin Ring and Eukanuba Field, exclusively at The Roberts Centre, Provides World-Class Destination for Dog and Cat Shows and Competitions

WILMINGTON, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canin Ring and Eukanuba Field, exclusively at The Roberts Centre, provide a best-in-class venue in the Midwest to honor incredible breeds and extraordinary performances.

ROYAL CANIN RING offers the prestige of an opulent yet functional venue for conformation events for cats and dogs. The indoor venue has more than 80,000 square feet of flexible space to support a variety of event formats and vendors, including educational seminars, banquets, grooming and more. Amenities provided to all hosted events include:

Specialized red carpeting

Overhead, lit ring signage

Hot-water dog bathing facilities

Ring gating

Official win photo area

Cat-specific caging and dividers

Linens for judging tables and benching

Innovative scratching posts

Presentation ring

Examination tables

"The Roberts Centre provides some of the most exceptional spaces in the region for a 'best in show' event venue for all breeds of dogs and cats," said Mike Leitz, General Manager of The Roberts Centre. "With a team committed to excellence and uniquely experienced in these events, as well as catering services and beautiful hotel accommodations, Roberts Centre provides the very best for canine and feline events."

ROYAL CANIN RING is complemented by the outdoor space: Eukanuba Field. The scalable, five-acre outdoor park includes fencing, obedience and agility equipment to showcase extraordinary canine abilities. Eukanuba Field is ideal for such competitive events as:

Agility trials

Obedience/rally trials

Lure coursing

Herding

Flying disc

Dock diving

Scent work

Events hosted at ROYAL CANIN RING and Eukanuba Field are offered customized exhibitor bags for national specialty shows, personalized signage with each participating club's logo and prizes.

"Royal Canin Ring and Eukanuba Field are a spectacular place to host multiple indoor and outdoor events for dogs and cats to perform their best," Angela Reagan, Director of Sales and Marketing said. "Our team delivers best in class service in top-notch facilities unlike anything available in Ohio or the contiguous states."

The Roberts Centre provides pet-friendly and easily accessible on-site hotel and dining accommodations and RV parking, including 26 all-new standard electric RV hookups available for rent. These on-site features allow competitors from around the world to visit and have all the necessities for their event in one place.

To learn more about the ROYAL CANIN RING and Eukanuba Field, visit RobertsCentre.com/conference-center.

SOURCE The Roberts Centre