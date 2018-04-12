Royal Capital Pro Becomes First Online Trading Site to Offer Shares in the Top 47 Saudi Stocks

Aramco Will Be Added Following Its Anticipated IPO

Royal Capital Pro, the leading internet-based brokerage serving the Arab gulf states, has announced that it has now become the only online platform offering shares in the top local 47 Saudi Arabian stocks. Those 47, moreover, will increase to 48 following the anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Aramco.

"By providing this unique opportunity to our clients, we are bringing trading close to home, which provides them with multiple benefits," states Nasser Hashem, Chief Broker at Royal Capital Pro. "For example, unlike offline trading, shares can be bought and sold on Royal Capital Pro's website at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he continues. "This significantly lowers the risk for investors because it enables them to respond to market fluctuations as they occur in real time, rather than wait until the stock exchange reopens at the beginning of the next business day."  

Royal Capital Pro has quickly earned a reputation for excellence among investors throughout the Arab gulf. Clients are provided with high leverage and accounts can be opened with a modest minimum investment of 10,000 riyals (US$2,500).

"What is truly unique about Royal Capital Pro as an online trading platform is that our clients are entitled to consult with our savvy market experts absolutely free of charge," Nasser Hashem concludes. "Because we truly care about our clients, we provide this service as an expression of our commitment to provide them with all the information they need to maximize their profits."

About Royal Capital Pro 

Royal Capital Pro is the Arabian Peninsula's go-to broker for online trading. Any investor with a computer and an internet connection can take full advantage of its services. Its trading platform is dynamic but very user friendly and is fully equipped with all of the technical tools that are required to properly analyze global markets. In this way, Royal Capital Pro allows its clients to make the best possible trading decisions. The company employs strict security protocols to ensure monetary safety, and features and provides its customers with an exclusive rewards program to demonstrate its appreciation for their trust.

