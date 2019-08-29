Royal Care Connect Selects Qualtrics To Simplify and Improve Patient Experience

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Royal Care Connect announced it has selected Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, to help improve patient experience from admission to discharge. With Qualtrics Research Core™, Royal can integrate feedback into existing systems, making patient experience data collection so simple and adaptable it can be done from the back of an ambulance.

As the last touchpoint on the patient journey, Royal holds a unique position to capture patient feedback regarding their hospital stay while the experience is still fresh. From a neutral-party perspective, the ambulance company has an opportunity to gather clear feedback from patients who won't feel like their response will have an effect on the care they receive.

"As a medical transport company, Royal collaborates with partner hospitals to reach the common goal of improving patient care. Through technology and seamless experiences, we can identify best practices in the discharge process that contribute to patient satisfaction by gathering immediate, candid, and actionable feedback to inform how we influence the perceptions and experiences of our patients," said Trevor Hardee, Senior Director of Customer Success, Royal Care Connect.

Research Core is part of the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which is used by millions of experience management professionals across enterprises, governments, research agencies, and academic institutions. Its innovative technology provides quality insights in real-time to healthcare organizations, allowing them to improve patient experience with more accurate data.

"Having the ability to make adjustments quickly across the patient journey is key to delivering outstanding care. Qualtrics allows medical professionals to more deeply connect with their patients and drastically improve the overall healthcare experience," said Kelly Waldher, Executive Vice President of Research Core, Qualtrics.

In October 2018, Royal Care Connect received the Patient Experience Grant from the Beryl Institute to enable EMTs to collect patient experience feedback from discharged patients - all on-the-go, in the back of an ambulance. On Research Core, Royal is able to achieve its goal of increasing participant completion rates with a native feedback solution, custom-built for ease of administration in a moving vehicle.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

About Royal Care Connect

Royal Care Connect is the human-centric, tech-enabled, managed transportation solution for data-driven healthcare systems. With Royal Care Connect, hospitals can order the best Basic Life Support Ambulances, Critical Care Transport, Ride-share, Wheelchair Vans & Specialty Service Transport - all from one place. Royal is a Beryl Patient Experience Grant recipient, an INC. Fastest growing private company and one of Modern Healthcare's best companies to work for in 2018. With Royal, healthcare systems can improve throughput, enhance patient experience, view dynamic performance dashboards and drive higher ROI. For more information, visit www.royalcareconnect.com.

