Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

MIAMI, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on July 3, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2018.

The company also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of $1 billion of the company's common stock over the next two years.

"Over the past five years, we have increased our dividends fivefold and repurchased close to $1.25 billion in common stock," said Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO. "We are very pleased to be in a position to improve returns for our shareholders, which remains one of our top priorities."

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is a global cruise vacation company that owns and operates three global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. We are a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises, a 49% shareholder in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and a 36% shareholder in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises. Together, these brands operate a combined total of 50 ships with an additional twelve on order as of March 31, 2018. They operate diverse itineraries around the world that call on approximately 540 destinations on all seven continents. Additional information can be found on www.royalcaribbean.com, www.celebritycruises.com, www.azamaraclubcruises.com, www.tuicruises.com, www.pullmantur.es, or www.rclinvestor.com.

