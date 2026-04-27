ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP CONFIRMS ORDER WITH MEYER TURKU FOR ICON 6 AND 7

MIAMI and TURKU, Finland, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), a global vacation leader redefining the future of vacations, today announced it has confirmed with Meyer Turku the order of a sixth and seventh Icon Class ship to be delivered in 2029 and 2030, respectively.

The Icon 6 and 7 order reflects Royal Caribbean Group's long-term agreement with Meyer Turku shipyard and continued economic impact to Finland with secured shipbuilding capacity through 2036. The Icon 6 and 7 order reflects Royal Caribbean Group's long-term agreement with Meyer Turku shipyard and continued economic impact to Finland with secured shipbuilding capacity through 2036.

The order is part of the company's long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku that secures the Group's access to shipbuilding capacity through 2036 and includes the previously announced Icon 5 order to be delivered in 2028. Meyer Turku has been a key partner in developing the award-winning Icon Class, helping to bring to life the most innovative ships ever built and advancing the next generation of vacation experiences. The Icon 7 order is subject to customary conditions, including financing.

"The Icon Class reflects our bold creativity and engineering excellence that continues to define what a vacation can be," said Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Through our long-standing partnership with Meyer Turku, the Finnish government, and the strong Finnish maritime cluster, we are reimagining the industry for decades to come while also delivering meaningful economic impact for Finland."

This momentum underscores the shared commitment of both companies to push the boundaries of cruise ship design and innovation, allowing for the expansion of Royal Caribbean's Icon Class fleet.

"The order of sixth and seventh Icon Class vessels is a significant recognition of Meyer Turku and the Finnish maritime industry's talent and expertise. This milestone represents an important step forward in our partnership with Royal Caribbean Group to develop the shipbuilding sector over the next decade and beyond," said Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku.

The collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and Meyer Turku spans more than three decades, during which the shipyard has built 25 ships for the company. Meyer Turku and its supplier network employ approximately 13,000 workers, contributing over a billion euros annually to Finland's economy. Each Icon ship represents the largest industrial projects in Finland. To date, Meyer Turku has built two Icon Class ships for Royal Caribbean Group including Icon of the Seas (January 2024) and Star of the Seas (August 2025). The third ship in the class – Legend of the Seas – will debut in July 2026 in the Western Mediterranean, featuring eight neighborhoods, a lineup of unrivaled experiences, including thrills and chill, the most dining at sea with 28 options, all-new nightlife and entertainment. The fourth in the Icon class, Hero of the Seas, will follow in 2027.

The Icon Class is central to Royal Caribbean Group's strategy to continually disrupt the travel sector through purposeful design, world class technologies, and immersive vacation experiences. Through ongoing investments in next-generation ships and an expanding portfolio of land-based destinations from three to eight by 2028, the company continues to broaden the way guests experience vacations across oceans, rivers, and land.

Further orders are subject to Royal Caribbean Group's execution of construction agreements, which are expected to be subject to customary conditions including financing.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands – Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea – and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 and Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit www.royalcaribbeangroup.com.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group