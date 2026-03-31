ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP ENHANCES TRAVEL LOYALTY, PARTNERS WITH BANK OF AMERICA TO LAUNCH ROYAL ONE™ AND ROYAL ONE PLUS™ CREDIT CARDS

The new cards, created with Visa, offer simplified, flexible rewards across Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea – unlocking even more value with every vacation

Key Takeaways

Royal Caribbean Group and Bank of America launch the cruise industry's first tri-branded credit cards , enabling travelers to earn and redeem rewards across Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

, enabling travelers to earn and redeem rewards across Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. New Royal ONE ™ and Royal ONE Plus™ cards accelerate rewards earnings on everyday spending and cruise vacations , with flexible redemption across Royal Caribbean Group's portfolio of vacation experiences, no foreign transaction fees, and meaningful travel perks.

™ and cards , with flexible redemption across Royal Caribbean Group's portfolio of vacation experiences, no foreign transaction fees, and meaningful travel perks. The cards advance Royal Caribbean Group's broader efforts to reimagine loyalty and unlock more value across its leading brands.

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Bank of America announced the upcoming launch of the Royal ONE™ Visa Signature® and Royal ONE Plus™ Visa Signature® credit cards — the industry's first tri-branded cards that simplify how travelers earn and redeem rewards across the company's brands: Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The Royal ONE cards continue Royal Caribbean Group's multi‑year journey to reimagine loyalty and unlock more value for guests to maximize their vacation experiences. The cards will be available in the coming weeks.

Royal Caribbean Group and Bank of America launch the cruise industry’s first tri-branded credit cards, enabling travelers to earn and redeem rewards across Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

Designed to help cardholders earn points faster and use them more seamlessly, the new credit cards award points on both everyday spending and vacation purchases with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. As rewards add up, Royal Caribbean Group's new Royal ONE program offers cardholders a convenient way to redeem rewards across brands. The Royal ONE cards further the company's expanding loyalty ecosystem and enhancements, including Points Choice and industry-first Status Match.

"Royal ONE and Royal ONE Plus strengthen how we recognize and reward our loyal guests across our leading vacation brands," said Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. "These new cards bring together the ways our guests vacation across Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea – making it easier to earn and use rewards, so every trip delivers greater value and more meaningful experiences."

Royal ONE™ Credit Card Benefits

Built for travelers who want strong rewards with flexibility

No annual fee †

3X points on purchases with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea

2X points on grocery, gas, and EV charging

1X point on all other purchases

Travel perks for the Royal ONE card include priority boarding for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, $100 anniversary reward after qualifying spend, Visa Signature® travel protections, and no foreign transaction fees.

Royal ONE Plus™ Credit Card Benefits

Designed for frequent vacationers seeking elevated earnings and perks

$99 annual fee †

4X points on purchases with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea

2X points on grocery, gas, EV charging, plus air, hotel, and dining

1X point on all other purchases

Vacation perks for the Royal ONE Plus card include priority suite boarding for Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea vacations, priority luggage handling with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, $200 anniversary reward after qualifying spend, $120 TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry credit (every four years), Visa Signature® travel protections, and no foreign transaction fees.

"We're pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with Royal Caribbean Group, a leader in global vacation experiences," said Lora Monfared, head of consumer card products at Bank of America. "Offering both a no-fee card and an enhanced rewards card gives travelers more ways to maximize spending and earn bigger rewards."

A More Connected Earning and Redemption Experience

The Royal ONE program offers a straightforward way for travelers to earn meaningful rewards across Royal Caribbean Group's brands, whether for cruise savings or onboard credits for experiences like specialty dining, shore excursions, drink packages, Wi‑Fi, and more. As part of the company's expanding loyalty vision, the credit cards complement benefits already introduced to help guests earn, choose, and use rewards with more flexibility than ever before.

†For information about the rates, fees, other costs, and benefits associated with the use of the card, click here for Royal ONE or click here for Royal ONE Plus and refer to the disclosures.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com .

Bank of America

Bank of America Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group