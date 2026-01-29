ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP EXPANDS VACATION PORTFOLIO WITH NEW DISCOVERY CLASS TO BE BUILT AT THE CHANTIERS DE L'ATLANTIQUE SHIPYARD IN FRANCE

MIAMI and SAINT NAZAIRE, France, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today announced a series of agreements with the Chantiers de l'Atlantique (CdA) shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France to secure the construction of its highly anticipated Discovery Class ships that will redefine how Royal's guests experience the world. The agreements include two firm ship orders with options for four additional ships. The first ship in the class is set to debut in 2029, while the second ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2032.

"The Discovery Class represents our continued commitment to shaping the future of vacations. These ships will be a showcase of what's possible when design meets purpose, ultimately bringing the world closer to our guests," said Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Through our partnership with Chantiers de l'Atlantique, we are leveraging France's world‑class shipbuilding ecosystem and new technology to, once again, reimagine the industry for decades to come."

This partnership builds on a legacy that began in 1985, when Chantiers de l'Atlantique constructed Royal Caribbean Group's original Sovereign Class ships – Sovereign of the Seas, Monarch of the Seas and Majesty of the Seas – and continues today with groundbreaking ship classes, including Oasis Class, from game changing Harmony of the Seas, as well as Celebrity Cruises' Edge Series, and now, Royal Caribbean's new Discovery Class.

"The Discovery Class introduces a bold new concept that puts our guests at the center of it all. It will deliver extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experiences — from cutting edge design to immersive moments — every detail crafted to surprise and delight guests in ways they've never imagined, all while visiting truly breathtaking destinations around the world," added Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean.

Chantiers de l'Atlantique, one of the world's most renowned shipyards, has a long history of building industry leading ships. Over the past four decades, the shipyard has built a total of 21 ships for Royal Caribbean Group, and the yard is currently building two more ships with Oasis 7 and Celebrity Xcite.

"Royal Caribbean Group has been keenly focused on disrupting the vacation industry with their innovative and bold vacation offerings. Partnering with Jason and Michael to bring the Discovery Class to life is an opportunity to showcase the future of shipbuilding. Together, we are shaping a new generation of ocean vacations that will lead the industry toward a more innovative future," said Laurent Castaing, Chief Executive Officer, Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

With a differentiated ecosystem that includes a pipeline of multiple ocean and river ships over the next three years plus eight total land based destinations by 2028, unique vacation experiences, an innovative loyalty program, and a seamless digital ecosystem, Royal Caribbean Group is in the midst of revealing its multiyear portfolio of new vacation offerings that span ocean, river and land based vacations, solidifying its position as a vacation innovator.

This collaboration strengthens Royal Caribbean Group's global shipbuilding network and reinforces its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology. The ship orders are contingent upon customary conditions.

For more information on Royal Caribbean Group and its leading vacation brands, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands – Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea – and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

About Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Thanks to the expertise of its teams and its network of subcontractors, combined with top industrial technology, Chantiers de l'Atlantique is a key leader in the design, integration, testing and precise delivery of cruise ships, naval vessels, electrical substations for offshore wind farms and fleet services. The company is a pioneer in the challenges of tomorrow. Thanks to its research and development, Chantiers de l'Atlantique offers ships with the highest environmental performance, as well as equipment for offshore wind farms, making it a major player in global energy transition.

For further information please see here.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group