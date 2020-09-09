Royal Caribbean Group extends government relations expertise with new SVP Corporate Affairs

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Hrinak is joining Royal Caribbean Group as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Hrinak, former Corporate Vice President, The Boeing Company and President, Boeing Canada, Latin America & Caribbean, will lead the Group's government relations, communications and public relations functions. She brings a stellar curriculum vitae in global regulatory policy, multicultural negotiations, coalition leadership and international business transformation to augment the Group's industry leading government affairs team.

"As a global company touching every continent," said Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO, "we are used to making our way in a complicated world. But these last few months have reminded us, more than ever, just how challenging that world is. Donna will provide her decades of experience in navigating the complexities of regulatory and cultural ecosystems to enable us to continue to build and maintain strong, collaborative relationships with countries and organizations everywhere we operate."

Reporting directly to Fain, Hrinak will provide informed counsel and facilitate productive communication among a broad array of stakeholders, including port authorities, coastal community leadership, government representatives, environmental advocates, scientific and marine leaders and more.

"I am honored and delighted to join Royal Caribbean Group, with such deep roots in the communities it serves," said Hrinak. "As with other industries I've represented, thoughtful and respectful travel promotes economic development, multicultural understanding and global perspective for all entities involved. I look forward to assisting Royal Caribbean Group strengthen its business position throughout the world."

Hrinak has designed and led strategies to confront an increasingly complicated global regulatory environment and guided executives in evaluating the business, political and economic risks involved in global operations. She has worked closely and collaboratively with a broad range of international coalitions and agencies, including the World Health Organization. Prior to Boeing, Hrinak held executive positions in global, Latin American and European public affairs at PepsiCo and at Kraft Foods. In addition, she served as United States Ambassador to Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic during the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, where she architected new strategies to promote U.S. interests, led bilateral trade relationships, won broad-based support for U.S. positions and protected the rights of U.S. citizens by fostering transparency and judicial security.

Hrinak joined the Group on August 24.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a cruise vacation company comprising four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 63 ships with an additional 16 on order as of July 10, 2020. Learn more at www.rclcorporate.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

Related Links

http://www.rclcorporate.com

