Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Guests will Earn Points Across Brands and Apply them to The Group Loyalty Program of their Choice

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is raising the bar for loyalty across the vacation industry with the introduction of Points Choice, part of a groundbreaking new program created to give loyal guests something extraordinary: the freedom to earn points on any of its three brands and apply them where they matter most, regardless of the ship they're sailing.

Royal Caribbean Group Introduces 'Points Choice,' Setting A New Standard In Travel Loyalty

At a time when many loyalty programs are reducing benefits, Royal Caribbean Group is charting a different course – enhancing the experience for its most devoted guests with benefits that make loyalty more rewarding and connected across brands. Points Choice reflects the company's commitment to turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations, by making every trip count and every point more meaningful for those who choose to vacation with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

"Points Choice is designed with our guests at the center," said Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Our guests are exploring more of our brands than ever before, and we believe our loyalty experience should grow with them. Points Choice gives every guest the power to direct their loyalty points within our family of brands where they will have the biggest impact for them."

Launching in January 2026, Points Choice seamlessly connects the Royal Caribbean Group loyalty programs including Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society, Celebrity Cruises' Captain's Club, and Silversea's Venetian Society. A guest sailing with one brand can now apply their earned points to any of the three programs – continuing to build status where they prefer or accelerating their status in a program they're curious to explore.

Points Choice builds on the success of Royal Caribbean Group's Status Match program – introduced in May 2024 – which allows loyalty members from its family of brands to enjoy equivalent tier status across all three brands. This means guests keep their hard-earned benefits when they sail with any brand in the Royal Caribbean Group family. Together, Status Match and Points Choice create the most integrated and rewarding loyalty ecosystem in the industry.

Royal Caribbean Group's Points Choice program highlights:

More Flexibility & Choice: Guests can apply earned points to the loyalty program of their choice, helping them build status with their preferred brand while enjoying status match across the family of brands.

Guests can apply earned points to the loyalty program of their choice, helping them build status with their preferred brand while enjoying status match across the family of brands. Earning Points: Members continue earning points as they do today, with the option to move points up to 14 days after their sailing. Guests can make their choice online, putting control right at their fingertips.

Members continue earning points as they do today, with the option to move points up to 14 days after their sailing. Guests can make their choice online, putting control right at their fingertips. Effective Date: Available on sailings departing on or after January 30, 2026.

Additional information on Points Choice, point conversion details, and FAQs is available here.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates nearly 70 ships sailing to 1000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands. The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations. Named to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group