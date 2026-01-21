ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP NAMED TO THE FORTUNE WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED COMPANIES™ 2026 LIST FOR THE FIRST TIME

Recognition reflects global reputation for innovation, leadership and culture

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has been named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list, marking a defining moment in the company's evolution into a global vacation leader.

The annual ranking, compiled by Fortune® in partnership with Korn Ferry, surveys executives, directors, and industry analysts to evaluate companies across nine key reputation attributes including innovation, quality of management, products and services, social responsibility, and long-term investment value.

"This recognition belongs to our people. Across our ships, destinations, offices, and communities around the world, our teams show up every day with pride, care, and an unwavering commitment to doing the right thing," said Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. "Their passion is what guests feel, what partners trust, and what ultimately defines our reputation."

"Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership, and global impact," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune's Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. "As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead."

The distinction follows several years of strategic momentum as the company has accelerated the development of a fully connected vacation ecosystem, bringing together three leading brands – Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - innovative ships, exclusive destinations, advanced technology, and an industry-first loyalty program for uniquely connected experiences across the portfolio.

Royal Caribbean Group's momentum has been shaped by a series of category-defining innovations and guest experiences, including:

the introduction of Royal Caribbean's Icon Class ships - Icon of the Seas , Star of the Seas and, launching this summer, Legend of the Seas – redefining scale, design, and onboard experience;

Icon Class ships - , and, launching this summer, – redefining scale, design, and onboard experience; the expansion of the company's private destinations from two to eight by 2028, including the recent opening of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island , bringing an all-inclusive beach day experience to Nassau, and Perfect Day Mexico debuting in 2027;

, bringing an all-inclusive beach day experience to Nassau, and debuting in 2027; the extension of the Celebrity Cruises into premium river cruising with Celebrity River Cruises, launching in 2027 with two new ships, along with the upcoming debut of The Cormorant at 55 South by Silversea , setting a new standard for Antarctica expedition travel;

into premium river cruising with Celebrity River Cruises, launching in 2027 with two new ships, along with the upcoming debut of The Cormorant at 55 South by , setting a new standard for Antarctica expedition travel; and, portfolio-wide loyalty enhancements, including Status Match and Points Choice, giving guests greater recognition and flexibility as they explore across Royal Caribbean Group's brands.

"This recognition reinforces our belief that long-term success is built intentionally – through how we grow, how we lead, and how we show up for our guests, communities, and investors," Liberty added. "It motivates us to keep pushing forward and raising the bar."

The full methodology for the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list is available here.

To learn more about Royal Caribbean Group, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com , and follow the company's activities and announcements on its social media channels: LinkedIn: Royal Caribbean Group; Facebook: Royal Caribbean Group; and X/Twitter: @RoyalCaribbeanGroup.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com .

About Fortune

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

