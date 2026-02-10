Royal Caribbean Group Raises Dividend Fifty Percent

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per common share payable on April 3, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026.

"This dividend increase reflects the continued strength of our business and the momentum across our global vacation portfolio," said Jason Liberty, President and CEO. "This step underscores our commitment to delivering meaningful returns to our shareholders while continuing to invest in the innovations and experiences that define Royal Caribbean Group."

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands -Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit www.royalcaribbeangroup.com.

