Royal Caribbean Launches Relief Effort for Bahamas

MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas has always been more than a destination for Royal Caribbean and our guests.

For more than half a century, we've made many friends and many memories. The Bahamas is also home to more than 500 of our colleagues who work at Perfect Day at CocoCay and the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

So in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, we're rolling up our sleeves to help our friends, and inviting our guests to help.

Royal Caribbean is committing $1 million to Dorian disaster relief, and ITM—our partner in the Holistica joint venture that is developing the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport—is also donating an additional $100,000.

To make sure our donations go where they can do the most good, we are collaborating with the Bahamian government and our non-profit partner, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), and a network of Bahamian charities and other local organizations, including the Bahamas Feeding Network.

We are loading all kinds of goods onto our ships— generators, water, cleaning supplies, clean sheets, towels, and more—for direct delivery to the Bahamas. The trained employee volunteers we call the GO Team are on their way to assist with relief efforts. And we're taking special care of coworkers and their families who were affected by the storm.

And we're matching every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF so they can help our friends as well.

We can't make every bad memory of Dorian go away. But we can start making things better—today. If you want to contribute please click this LINK and get started.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

