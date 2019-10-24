Royal Caribbean Unveils Bold Features On New Odyssey of the Seas

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International is setting an uncharted course for adventure with the cruise line's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas. The first Quantum Ultra Class ship to arrive in North America will tout a brand-new look to match the fleet's most action-packed top deck to date, and a mix of record-holding hits and groundbreaking firsts for a game-changing cruise vacation. Odyssey's dialed-up onboard adventures, two-level pool deck designed for downtime under the sun and stars, and a collection of restaurants primed to please every palate will all be set against some of the world's most picturesque backdrops, including the vibrant islands of the Caribbean and idyllic coasts of the eastern Mediterranean.

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas will tout a brand-new look to match the fleet’s most action-packed top deck to date. The ship class that introduced an array of game-changing firsts is setting an all-new standard designed to deliver memory-making vacations. Debuting November 2020, the second Quantum Ultra Class ship will sail from Fort Lauderdale and reposition to her summer homeport in Rome May 2021. Debuting November 2020, Odyssey of the Seas will tout a vibrant, two-level pool deck where two resort-style pools, a kids aqua park and four whirlpools are surrounded by shady casitas and hammocks, perfect for enjoying the sea breeze under the sun and stars. Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to feature two open-air, resort-style pools. Designed for downtime under the sun and stars, Odyssey will debut November 2020, cruising from Fort Lauderdale to the eastern, southern and western Caribbean. Beginning May 2021, Odyssey will sail from Rome to the idyllic Greek Isles. Odyssey of the Seas will combine the best of Quantum Class with new Royal Caribbean favorite Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, now boasting a prime location within SeaPlex. With TVs at every angle to cheer on the home team and club-level views of the competition below, sports fans won’t miss a beat. Odyssey debuts in Fort Lauderdale November 2020. Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas will tout a brand-new look to match the fleet’s most action-packed top deck to date, and a mix of record-holding hits and groundbreaking firsts for a game-changing cruise vacation. The second Quantum Ultra Class ship arrives to Fort Lauderdale November 2020. Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Royal Caribbean’s new take on its signature Italian trattoria, will invite guests to gather for authentically rustic dishes - from hand-tossed pizzas fresh out of the oven to charcuterie delights from the salumi e formaggi station - for a “Sunday supper” experience every day of the week. Odyssey debuts in Fort Lauderdale, FL in November 2020.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8636351-royal-caribbean-odyssey-of-the-seas/

Bold in every direction, Odyssey's highlights include the ultimate SeaPlex activity space that delivers a dose of adrenaline with new thrills, a little friendly competition and the most interactive arcade at sea. Adding to the mix, Odyssey will debut a reimagined Adventure Ocean where young adventure seekers can choose their own immersive experiences across an entirely new layout, while a new maxed-out teen lounge with gaming consoles, music and movies will provide endless hangout options indoors and outdoors on an exclusive patio. When it's time to refuel, guests can enjoy the new Teppanyaki restaurant serving Far East flavors, and Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar with rustic Italian dishes and a contemporary flair. Entertainment across the ship will be punctuated by high-tech signature productions in the Royal Theater and Two70, where art and multimedia merge for surrounding, jaw-dropping performances only on Odyssey.

"Odyssey of the Seas will set an all-new standard created to deliver the most memorable vacations by combining immersive experiences, the best of Royal Caribbean's trendsetting innovations and the signature 'Royal Way' service of our dedicated crew members," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "This Quantum Ultra Class ship introduces a new way to see the world as she becomes our first purposefully built vessel for island hopping on both sides of the Atlantic."

In November 2020, the ship's inaugural year will kick off in the Caribbean's clear blue waters and far-flung destinations like Curaçao, Aruba, Grand Cayman and Mexico on 8- and 6-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Odyssey will then sail to her homeport of Rome in May 2021 and become the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to cruise Europe for the summer. Ashore, travelers can explore storied towns in Turkey and Greece, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the ruins of Ephesus, the ancient Acropolis of Athens, the classic Cycladic architecture of Mykonos and more. Odyssey will share a whole new perspective of some of the world's most legendary shores from 300 feet above sea level in the iconic North Star glass capsule, boasting 360-degree views.

New Level of Play

It's all about the journey and adrenaline-inducing adventure when thrill seekers take on Odyssey's top deck. The Quantum Ultra Class ship will introduce the next generation of Royal Caribbean's signature SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, where the whole crew can partake in pastimes together or solo. The most interactive arcade to ever sail will dominate the upper level of SeaPlex with VR games for individual and group play, augmented reality walls and floors for high-tech competitions and family experiences.

Travelers can feed their need for speed while dodging and dashing their way across a full-sized sports court with the only bumper cars at sea or soar from a flying trapeze. The space will also double as a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena, pitting Yetis and Snow Shifters against each other as they battle for survival and control of the mythical ice city in Clash for the Crystal City.

Combining the best of Quantum Class with new Royal Caribbean favorites, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade boasts a prime location within SeaPlex, with TVs at every angle to cheer on the home team. Offering club-level views of the competition below and onscreen, sports enthusiasts will catch every play on the court and back at home. Gameday bar fare like buffalo wings, sliders and the signature Playmakers Burger, alongside ice-cold brews, will make for the perfect snack. Guests can also enjoy classic board games, step up to the most interactive arcade at sea, play trivia and pool. Also available is the Owner's Box VIP area for an MVP experience.

Vacationers will max out memory-making moments, whether catching waves on the signature FlowRider surf simulator and feeling the freedom of freefall on RipCord by iFly – the skydiving simulator – or scaling the 40-foot rock wall. Adrenaline seekers can also defy gravity with SkyPad, the bungee trampoline experience that transports travelers to another time, place or planet using a VR headset.

Primed to Unwind

Odyssey's vibrant, two-level pool deck will offer a variety of options to sit back and soak up the sun with two open-air, resort-style pools and four whirlpools, surrounded by plenty of shady casitas and hammocks. Nearby, The Lime & Coconut serves up two stories of prime pool-front views and vacation-mode libations, keeping the island vibes going all day and into the night. Guests can enjoy grab-and-go, authentic Mexican fare at El Loco Fresh, from tacos and burritos, to quesadillas and an array of fresh salsas.

For a splash-filled day, the youngest globe-trotters can head to Splashaway Bay, an aqua park that boasts colorful waterslides, fountains, water cannons and more. Adults can retreat to the Solarium, an exclusive space on the top deck, for some much needed "me time," including swimming pools and whirlpools, a full-service bar, daybeds and hidden nooks for ultimate relaxation.

Teched-Out Entertainment

The global cruise line's 27th ship will up the ante on Royal Caribbean signature productions, featuring unrivaled talent, immersive technology and unparalleled special effects. Fusing art and technology, Two70 boasts 270-degree panoramic windows with sweeping ocean views from an expansive open area living room, which transforms in plain sight into a 135-foot-wide and 22-foot-tall screen, captivating onlookers into another world with its Vistarama technology. As day turns into night, the iconic venue at the aft of the ship becomes a multidimensional theater – where a troupe of six agile Roboscreens come to life in sync with music, special effects and multitalented live performers and aerialists – to create unimaginable visuals.

Guests looking to hit up the dance floor can head to Music Hall for an always-changing set list of live performances but not before grabbing a drink at the Bionic Bar. While some of the best cover bands take center stage, music lovers can dance, sit back and sing along with friends, or take it all in from intimate lounge spaces.

Diverse Dining

Culinary cravings will be met with options to please every palate. Never before seen in North America is Teppanyaki, the restaurant serving authentic oriental flavors cooked in one of Japan's traditional styles. Whether ordering top-grade steaks or succulent seafood, the Far East dishes are prepared and served with a sizzle at the table. Also joining the lineup is Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Royal Caribbean's new take on its signature Italian trattoria. Inviting guests to gather for authentically rustic dishes, from hand-tossed pizzas fresh out of the oven and made to order, to charcuterie delights, the elevated menu caps off this "Sunday supper" experience with a wide selection of wines and limoncellos from many of Italy's well-known regions. Travelers can also expect to find Royal Caribbean favorites, including sushi and sashimi at Izumi, hand-cut steaks at Chop's Grille, the Chef's Table epicurean intimate experience and imaginative cuisine at Wonderland.

For more details on Odyssey of the Seas' features, visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up-to-date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN..

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International