Royal® Celebrates Second Consecutive Season as Signature Partner of Major League Cricket

CYPRESS, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati and Sona Masoori Rice in America, celebrated its second season as a Signature Partner of Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC). The extended partnership between the two entities was immensely successful and synergistic, as cricket continues to grow and diversify its United States fanbase.

During the MLC Championship Match held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, cricket fans witnessed an exciting match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns, with Washington Freedom securing the 2024 Championship title. At the closing ceremony, a Royal® representative awarded Faf du Plessis, South African professional cricketer and former captain of the South Africa national cricket team, the prestigious Royal® Leading Run Scorer trophy.

"It was thrilling to see Major League Cricket fans from diverse backgrounds enjoying the excitement of cricket while savoring authentic Indian cuisine provided by Royal®," said Abhinav Arora, President at LT Foods America, the renowned global culinary enterprise behind the Royal® brand. "We look forward to continuing to bring the rich culture, authentic cuisine, and vibrant flavors of South Asia to US cricket enthusiasts."

As a Signature Partner, Royal brought its "For The Many Flavors of You" campaign to life with in-stadium activations like a "Guess How Many Grains in a 20-pound Bag of Rice?" contest, cricket-themed Cornhole, a Royal photo booth, branded merchandise and Royal® Basmati rice samples in a jute bag. Fans also enjoyed sampling Royal's award-winning products, with dishes inspired by the six MLC cricket teams, including New York Style Fried Rice, Seattle Lemon Rice, Los Angeles Arancini, San Francisco Vegetable Biryani, Washington Rice Kheer, and Texas Tex-Mex Rice. During live broadcasts and on social media, the Royal Leading Run Scorer leaderboard showcased the thrilling match plays, while the televised Royal Pitch Report offered valuable pre-game insights.

In collaboration with MLC, the brand launched 'The Royal Experience' contest where the winner won two tickets to the Championship Match alongside a photo opportunity with the captains on the Pitch during the coin toss. Other contest prizes from Royal included signed player jerseys, customized Royal Cricket merchandise boxes, and complimentary match tickets throughout the season.

Royal® also served as official sponsor of two MLC teams, MI New York and the San Francisco Unicorns. The collaboration included local community activations, engaging player content on social media, co-branded giveaways and logo integration on player's jersey kit.

ABOUT ROYAL

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT LT FOODS

LT Foods is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a key player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. With nurturing goodness at the heart of everything they do, the company has been delivering the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, U.S., Europe, Middle East, Far East and the Rest of the World. Our range of portfolio includes 'Daawat', one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, 'Royal', North America's No. 1 Basmati player and many more. The company is proudly expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic staples through the brand 'Ecolife' in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup.in/.

