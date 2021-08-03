Royal Circuit Solutions Acquires South Coast Circuits

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Circuit Solutions, a digital manufacturing leader of custom circuit boards, has completed its acquisition of South Coast Circuits in order to further expand its quick-turn printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication services. The deal marks the second acquisition Royal Circuit Solutions has completed as it continues to expand its PCB manufacturing operations and market reach.

Based on the terms of the merger, which involved South Coast Circuits and Royal Flex Circuits, a subsidiary of Royal Circuit Solutions, the facility in Santa Ana, CA will continue to conduct business as South Coast Circuits. Victor Hemingway, current President of Royal Flex Circuits, will become President of South Coast Circuits and will continue to report to Milan Shah, owner and co-founder of Royal Circuit Solutions.

"This is a very exciting transaction that will create an even larger, more dominant PCB manufacturing group," said Milan Shah, CEO of Royal Circuit Solutions. "It is a landmark deal for the PCB industry and another step forward in Royal Circuits' mission to help design engineers bring new product designs to market as quickly as possible."

Founded in 1982, South Coast Circuits has a diverse, loyal customer base in a variety of industries, including computer, communications, ATE, aerospace, networking test & measurement, medical, and consumer electronics. The tenured staff has helped the company build a solid reputation for delivering quality, high-end technical circuit boards. This merger also allows Royal Circuit Solutions to further expand its service offerings for the ATE industry.

"The alignment in company values and culture between the companies made this a great opportunity for our employees and customers," said Chuck Benson, former President of South Coast Circuits. "Together, South Coast Circuits and Royal Circuit Solutions will be able to achieve rapid expansion while delivering the quality, speed and service that our customers have come to rely on."

South Coast Circuits will provide rigid, flex and rigid-flex circuit board fabrication as well as PCB assembly for prototypes to mid-volume production quantities. For more information, visit www.RoyalCircuits.com or www.SCCircuits.com.

