Royal Contactless Check-In Experience Enables Hackensack Radiology Group to Meet Patient and Staff Safety Requirements During Pandemic

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Normally, an empty waiting room would be a troubling sign for any healthcare practice. However, Hackensack Radiology Group in New Jersey has put Royal's patient and provider experience suite of contactless workflow, ordering and payments solutions to use to ensure that patients can get the quality care they deserve while minimizing community health risks. By tightly integrating Royal Kiosks™ for Patients, Royal Kiosks™ for Technologists, Royal Alerts®, Royal Patient Portal® and RoyalPay® with FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.'s Synapse® Enterprise Imaging technology , Hackensack Radiology patients are able to complete all registration paperwork from the comfort of their own home, are provided with highly accurate estimates of what their out of pocket expenses will be, and are able to pay prior to their visit. Using automated alerts, patients can confirm their appointment date, and even alert the Hackensack staff when they have arrived for their exam, and check-in via any personal mobile device. In addition, the technology automatically notifies the patient when it is time for their exam, minimizing contact with other patients and front office staff.

Working seamlessly together, Royal and Fujifilm provide a completely automated scheduling and registration process, create a true paperless environment, and offer a best-practice solution tailored to deliver the highest quality imaging workflows available in the industry. The solution promotes real-time clinical screening of a patient's order and scheduling information, quality controls of on-site workflows, and delivers access to test results and images in an unparalleled single patient experience platform.

"Fujifilm and Royal Solutions have a shared vision to enable our provider partners to better engage with their patients, improve care and operational efficiencies, while also reducing operational costs through our unique integrated solution," says Bill Lacy, Vice President Medical Informatics, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We are gratified to see that our integrated solution is helping Hackensack Radiology Group continue to uphold their quality care delivery while meeting all patient and staff safety requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle. Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of unrivaled diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. Medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, as well as technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

