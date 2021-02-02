Royal Cup Coffee & Tea Welcomes Pash Nangia as Chief Financial Officer

Nangia is a proven financial executive with notable experience managing and leading global operations through improved financial performance and high performing teams. Experience in public and private equity backed manufacturing organizations, Nangia will serve as the organization's financial advisor to chief executive officer, Chip Wann and the broader leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pash to the Royal Cup team where he will make an immediate impact on our business operations," said Chip Wann, President & CEO. "His vast financial experience among industry leading organizations is a perfect fit for Royal Cup as the business continues to entrench itself as the leader in the marketplace."

Nangia brings more than 25 years of experience to the organization, joining most recently from Varsity Spirit where he served as CFO. In that role Nangia was a key member of the executive team, responsible for the critical strategic decisions, M&A and operational decisions of the company, as well as overseeing the successful sale of the division to Bain Capital Private Equity.

Prior to Varsity Spirit, Nangia was vice president of finance and information technology at Ametek, Inc. and was focused on the operations of three diverse and global manufacturing businesses. Additional roles held by Nangia include nearly 20 years serving Cummins, Inc. in a variety of finance leadership roles. Nangia is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Tennessee and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, as well as a Master of Science in Accounting and a B.A. in Business Administration.

"It's an exciting time to join Royal Cup," said Nangia. "As both a highly regarded manufacturer and distributor of high-quality coffees and fine teas, they are posed for continued growth in a well sought-after industry. I look forward to helping the company deliver on its ever-present commitment to exceeding our customers' expectations and those of other key stakeholders."

Nangia succeeds Wann who was promoted to president and chief executive officer in February 2020 from the role of chief operating officer and acting CFO. In his new role, Nangia will oversee Royal Cup's Finance, Accounting, Procurement, and Green Coffee Sourcing teams.

