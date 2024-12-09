Royal Cup Coffee and Tea Announces Sponsorship for U.S. Culinary Open at NAFEM

News provided by

Royal Cup, Inc.

Dec 09, 2024, 11:42 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Cup Coffee and Tea is proud to announce its partnership with the prestigious U.S Culinary Open, taking place at the North American Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) Show, February 26-28, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. NAFEM showcases the latest in commercial foodservice equipment & supplies and provides a place for foodservice professionals to see evolving technologies, products and new ideas in one place.

The U.S. Culinary Open is the nation's premier culinary competition for professional chefs, competing for the prestigious title of U.S. Culinary Open Champion. As a proud sponsor, Royal Cup Coffee and Tea will fuel the passion and inspiration of these culinary artists by providing a variety of their high-quality coffee for competitors, judges, and U.S. Culinary Open attendees to enjoy throughout the event.

"We are excited to partner with the U.S. Culinary Open and support culinary talent," said Chip Wann, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Cup Coffee and Tea. "Our commitment to providing exceptional beverage solutions aligns perfectly with the event's focus on innovation and excellence. We look forward to inspiring culinary creativity and fostering a vibrant community of foodservice professionals."

The U.S. Culinary Open will be in booth #6641 at the NAFEM Show.

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality coffees and teas in a variety of product flavors and packaging formats since 1896. We source, roast, blend, and supply coffee, tea, juice, and assorted allied goods to foodservice operators and offices nationwide. Royal Cup provides customer-centric beverage solutions which include manufacturing equipment, providing exceptional service, and support to our customers. For more information, visit www.royalcupcoffee.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or X.

CONTACT:

Lindsey Krausen, 205.705.9953, [email protected]

Related Links:

www.royalcupcoffee.com

https://usculinaryopen.com/ 

SOURCE Royal Cup, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea Launches Lulu's Blend: A Coffee in Support of Shark Attack Survivor Lulu Gribbin

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea Launches Lulu's Blend: A Coffee in Support of Shark Attack Survivor Lulu Gribbin

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea proudly announces the launch of Lulu's Blend, a new retail Coffee Offering. This medium roast coffee is a delightful...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics