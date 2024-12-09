Royal Cup Coffee and Tea Announces Sponsorship for U.S. Culinary Open at NAFEM

The U.S. Culinary Open is the nation's premier culinary competition for professional chefs, competing for the prestigious title of U.S. Culinary Open Champion. As a proud sponsor, Royal Cup Coffee and Tea will fuel the passion and inspiration of these culinary artists by providing a variety of their high-quality coffee for competitors, judges, and U.S. Culinary Open attendees to enjoy throughout the event.

"We are excited to partner with the U.S. Culinary Open and support culinary talent," said Chip Wann, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Cup Coffee and Tea. "Our commitment to providing exceptional beverage solutions aligns perfectly with the event's focus on innovation and excellence. We look forward to inspiring culinary creativity and fostering a vibrant community of foodservice professionals."

The U.S. Culinary Open will be in booth #6641 at the NAFEM Show.

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality coffees and teas in a variety of product flavors and packaging formats since 1896. We source, roast, blend, and supply coffee, tea, juice, and assorted allied goods to foodservice operators and offices nationwide. Royal Cup provides customer-centric beverage solutions which include manufacturing equipment, providing exceptional service, and support to our customers. For more information, visit www.royalcupcoffee.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or X.

