Royal Cup Coffee and Tea Expands Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Line with Exciting New Flavors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Cup Coffee and Tea, a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium coffee and tea, has announced a major expansion of its popular Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cold Brew line. Building on the success of its Signature Cold Brew Sweet Latte, the company is introducing four new flavors: Black Cold Brew, Cold Brew Caramel Latte, Cold Brew Vanilla Latte, and Cold Brew Mocha Latte. This product line extension offers customers a wider variety of tastes, crafted with the same commitment to quality Royal Cup is known for.

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea's Ready-To-Drink Cold Brew flavors including Caramel Latte, Vanilla Latte, Sweet Latte, Black Cold Brew, and Mocha Latte.

The new portfolio is crafted to meet the growing customer demand for convenient, high-quality cold coffee beverages. This launch aligns with a significant surge in category popularity; according to the National Coffee Association's Fall 2025 National Coffee Data Trends report, 21% of American adults consumed a cold brew beverage in the past week, an impressive 50% increase since 2020. To help customers capitalize on this trend, Royal Cup has developed a diverse portfolio of flavors. The Black Cold Brew is the purest expression of the company's craft, offering an impactful, silky-smooth, coffee-forward flavor. For those seeking indulgence, the new lattes offer decadent twists: the Caramel Latte features fragrant golden caramel sweetness; the Vanilla Latte provides a creamy delight reminiscent of melted vanilla ice cream; and the Mocha Latte blends rich, bittersweet chocolate for a supremely indulgent escape.

"We are excited to bring these new flavors to market and enhance our Ready-to-Drink offerings," said Chip Wann, CEO of Royal Cup Coffee and Tea. "This expansion is a direct reflection of our commitment to listening to and serving our customers by providing them with high quality, convenient options that don't compromise on flavor. These new lattes and our bold Black Cold Brew are perfectly crafted to excite our current customers and attract new cold brew enthusiasts, delivering the exceptional service and gold standard they've come to expect from Royal Cup."

This launch underscores Royal Cup's continued growth, with five distinct flavors now available: the original Sweet Latte and the four new additions. Royal Cup's RTD Cold Brew collection provides a perfect option for every preference, from bold and black to sweet and indulgent. The new flavors are available now.

About Royal Cup Coffee and Tea

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea manufactures and distributes high-quality coffee and tea in a variety of flavors and formats. Since 1896, Royal Cup's reach extends throughout the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, serving customers in the food service, hospitality, convenience, office and specialty coffee markets. Built on strong history, Royal Cup's values are the heart of their work. Read more at https://www.royalcupcoffee.com/.

Lindsey Krausen, 205.705.9953, [email protected]

Related Link: https://www.ncausa.org/Market-Research/National-Coffee-Data-Trends

