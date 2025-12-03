Royal Cup Enters Next Phase of Growth Through Partnership with Braemont Capital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Cup Coffee & Tea, a family-owned business that has spent nearly 130 years roasting and distributing specialty and premium coffees, teas and beverage solutions, today announced an investment from Dallas-based Braemont Capital ("Braemont"), a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded leaders to help companies achieve their next phase of growth. Through this partnership, Braemont will provide capital and operational support to help position the Company for accelerated innovation, expansion and service.

Royal Cup was established upon a tradition of family leadership and customer-first values. Over the years, the company's management has guided its growth and evolution, expanding its reach while staying true to commitment and service. This partnership builds upon Royal Cup's foundation and marks the next step in its journey. The Royal Cup leadership team will continue to execute the company's vision, delivering its "National Scale, Local Touch, GOLD Standard" across the United States.

"For nearly 130 years, Royal Cup has been dedicated to serving our customers, our communities and our people with excellence," said Chip Wann, CEO of Royal Cup Coffee & Tea. "This partnership with Braemont allows us to build upon that legacy – bringing fresh perspectives, new resources and shared expertise to help us reach even greater heights, while keeping our values, legacy and traditions at the heart of everything we do."

With additional capital, Royal Cup plans to expand its roasting and distribution capabilities, strengthen partnerships across the hospitality, foodservice, healthcare and convenience sectors and continue delivering exceptional coffee, tea and beverage solution experiences nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Royal Cup, a brand whose reputation for quality, community and leadership speaks for itself," said Wali Bacdayan, Partner at Braemont Capital. "Braemont invests to build alongside our partners. We look forward to supporting the Royal Cup team's operational initiatives as they continue to grow, and for the opportunities ahead to leverage our team's route-based distribution experience and Entrepreneur and Family Office Network for the benefit of Royal Cup's customers, employees, suppliers and our investors."

This partnership represents the next chapter in Royal Cup's story – one rooted in passion, excellence and the promise of delivering quality in each cup.

Stephens Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Royal Cup, Inc. Cascadia Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to Braemont Capital.

About Royal Cup Coffee & Tea

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea is a local, family-owned business that manufactures and distributes high-quality coffee and tea in a variety of flavors and formats. Since 1896, Royal Cup's reach extends throughout the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, serving customers in the food service, hospitality, office and specialty coffee markets. Built on strong history and family tradition, Royal Cup's values are the heart of their work. Read more at https://www.royalcupcoffee.com/.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in market leading companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

Media Contacts

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea

Amanda Loveday

[email protected]

Braemont Capital

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier / Lindsay Barber

[email protected]

SOURCE Royal Cup Coffee & Tea