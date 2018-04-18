Royal Devotees, Take Note -- Stella Artois Unveils a Keepsake for the Ages

"We're excited for the happy couple and want to mark this festive occasion with a proper toast!" said Anna Rogers, brand director, Stella Artois. "We at Stella Artois know a thing or two about hosting memorable moments big and small, so we raise a Regal Chalice in celebration."

Crafted with an elegant gold design, the Limited-Edition Stella Artois Regal Chalice brings the fairytale story of the betrothed to life through nineteen gilded icons that hold special meaning to the happy couple. Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can find them all!

From the social media post that sparked relationship rumors, to favorite pastimes of the couple and the storied engagement ring that made it official, the nineteen illustrations bring the epic journey of the couple to life, with the number representing their wedding date: May 19, 2018. In an ode to this momentous date, the Stella Artois Regal Chalice is available for $5.19 at www.stellaartois.com/regalchalice, until royal fans claim them all.

A Regal Chalice Calls for a Regal Cocktail

Introducing Le Cidre Royale – a cocktail fit for even the grandest of wedding receptions, inspired by the cake to be enjoyed by all guests. Comprised of Stella Artois Cidre, Rosé Champagne, Gin and Elderflower Liqueur, it is a cocktail worthy of a regal toast as loyal fans everywhere cheers to the happy couple on May 19.

Le Cidre Royale cocktail recipe includes:

.5 oz Gin

.5 oz Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz Rosé Champagne

3 oz Stella Artois Cidre

For additional images of the Limited-Edition Stella Artois Regal Chalice and Le Cidre Royale, please visit the Anheuser-Busch Newsroom.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

