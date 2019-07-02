Royal Dutch Shell plc - Notice of Results

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Jul 02, 2019, 06:04 ET

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday August 1st at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its second quarter results and second quarter interim dividend announcement for 2019. 

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

For enquiries please contact:  

Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207-934-5550                                 
Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70-377-4540 or +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Related Links

http://www.shell.com

Also from this source

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Royal Dutch Shell plc - Notice of Results

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Jul 02, 2019, 06:04 ET