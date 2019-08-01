Royal Dutch Shell plc 2nd Quarter 2019 and Half Year Unaudited Results

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS

Quarters $ million

Half year

Q2 20191 Q1 20191 Q2 2018 %2

Reference 20191 2018 % 2,998 6,001 6,024 -50 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders

8,999 11,923 -25 3,025 5,293 5,226 -42 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders Note 2 8,318 10,929 -24 (437) (8) 535

Of which: Identified items A (445) 837

3,462 5,301 4,691 -26 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items

8,763 10,092 -13 130 131 121

Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

260 242

3,592 5,432 4,812 -25 CCS earnings excluding identified items

9,024 10,334 -13







Of which:







1,726 2,569 2,305

Integrated Gas

4,294 4,744

1,335 1,725 1,457

Upstream

3,060 3,008

1,338 1,822 1,660

Downstream

3,160 3,426

(806) (684) (610)

Corporate

(1,490) (844)

11,031 8,630 9,500 +16 Cash flow from operating activities

19,661 18,972 +4 (4,166) (4,622) 29

Cash flow from investing activities

(8,788) (4,265)

6,865 4,008 9,529

Free cash flow H 10,873 14,707

0.37 0.74 0.72 -49 Basic earnings per share ($)

1.11 1.44 -23 0.37 0.65 0.63 -41 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) B 1.02 1.32 -23 0.43 0.65 0.56 -23 Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified items ($)

1.08 1.21 -11 0.47 0.47 0.47 - Dividend per share ($)

0.94 0.94 - 1. IFRS 16 Leases (IFRS 16) was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. Q2 on Q2 change.





























Compared with the second quarter 2018, CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $3.5 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, weaker realised chemicals and refining margins as well as higher provisions, partly offset by improved production. Earnings also included a negative impact of $63 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter 2019 was $11.0 billion and included positive working capital movements of $0.6 billion. Compared with the second quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower earnings, partly offset by reduced cash margining outflows on commodity derivatives. This also included a positive impact of $1.0 billion related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.8 billion. Today, Shell launches the next tranche of the share buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $2.75 billion in the period up to and including October 28, 2019. In aggregate, since the launch of the share buyback programme, almost 294 million A ordinary shares have been bought back for cancellation for a consideration of $9.25 billion.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented: "We have delivered good cash flow performance, despite earnings volatility, in a quarter that has seen challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals as well as lower gas prices. This quarter we achieved some key milestones, such as the start-up of Appomattox and the first LNG cargo from Prelude. These add to our competitive portfolio, which is expected to generate additional cash in the coming quarters.

The resilience of our Upstream and customer-facing businesses and their ability to generate cash support the delivery of our 2020 outlook, which remains unchanged."





ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES Quarters $ million

Half year Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 %1

Reference 2019 2018 % 5,337 5,601 5,518

Cash capital expenditure2 C 10,938 10,746

6,341 6,685 5,750

Capital investment3 C 13,026 11,282

3,583 3,752 3,442 +4 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)

3,667 3,639 +1 61.26 57.42 66.24 -8 Global liquids realised price ($/b)

59.26 63.49 -7 4.21 5.37 4.86 -13 Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand scf)

4.83 4.91 -2 9,941 8,917 10,006 -1 Operating expenses G 18,859 19,725 -4 9,477 8,865 9,844 -4 Underlying operating expenses G 18,343 19,630 -7 8.4% 9.2% 8.1%

ROACE (Net income basis) E 8.4% 8.1%

8.2% 8.4% 7.6%

ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items)4 E 8.2% 7.6%

27.6% 26.5% 23.6%

Gearing F 27.6% 23.6%

1. Q2 on Q2 change. 2. With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). 3. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised. 4. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference E). Comparative information has been revised.

























Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is available at www.shell.com/investor.

As a result of the implementation of IFRS 16, net debt increased by $16,103 million. Second quarter 2019 reported Gearing was 27.6% on an IFRS 16 basis, comparable with 23.0% on an IAS 17 basis. Gearing included an additional negative impact of 0.4%, arising from IFRS 11 accounting interpretations (see Note 1).

SECOND QUARTER 2019 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Integrated Gas

During the quarter, Shell, along with its joint venture partners, announced that the first shipment of LNG sailed from Shell's Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas facility (Shell interest 67.5%).

Upstream

Shell announced, during the quarter, the start-up of Appomattox ahead of schedule. Appomattox (Shell interest 79%) is the first commercial discovery brought into production in the deep-water US Gulf of Mexico Norphlet formation and has an expected peak production of 175 thousand boe/d.

During the quarter, the Libra Consortium (Shell interest 20%) announced the final investment decision to contract the Mero 2 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to be deployed at the Mero field offshore Santos Basin in Brazil. The FPSO has the capacity to process up to 180 thousand boe/d.

In July, Shell completed the divestment of its 22.5% non-operating interest in the Caesar Tonga asset in the US Gulf of Mexico to Equinor for $965 million.

Downstream

During the quarter, Shell announced the sale of Shell's Martinez refinery in the US to PBF Energy, Inc., for up to $1.0 billion consideration plus the value of hydrocarbon inventory, crude oil supply and product offtake agreements, capex and other adjustments. The transaction is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2019.



PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT



INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Half year Q2 20191 Q1 20191 Q2 2018 %2

20191 2018 % 1,340 2,795 3,358 -60 Segment earnings 4,134 5,749 -28 (386) 226 1,053

Of which: Identified items (Reference A) (160) 1,005

1,726 2,569 2,305 -25 Earnings excluding identified items 4,294 4,744 -9 3,403 4,227 2,950 +15 Cash flow from operating activities 7,630 5,511 +38 738 1,344 745

Cash capital expenditure (Reference C)3 2,081 1,870

836 1,964 781

Capital investment (Reference C)4 2,800 2,044

159 137 223 -29 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 148 217 -32 4,456 4,143 4,243 +5 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,300 4,324 -1 927 851 954 -3 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 889 963 -8 8.66 8.74 8.46 +2 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 17.39 17.36 - 17.95 17.51 17.97 - LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 35.46 36.55 -3 1. IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. Q2 on Q2 change. 3. With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). 4. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

Second quarter identified items primarily reflected impairments and write-offs totalling $479 million, mainly in Trinidad and Tobago and Australia, as well as a loss of $112 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Identified items also comprised a gain of $193 million on sale of assets.

Compared with the second quarter 2018, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, decreased production, the impacts following the Heads of Agreement with the government of Trinidad and Tobago as well as tax provisions. Earnings also included a positive impact of $39 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Total production was 3% lower compared with the second quarter 2018, mainly due to divestments and the transfer of the Salym asset into the Upstream segment, partly offset by production from field ramp-ups in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 2% compared with the second quarter 2018, benefiting from higher feedgas availability, partly offset by divestments.

Cash flow from operating activities of $3,403 million included positive working capital movements of $579 million. Compared with the second quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower earnings, partly offset by reduced cash margining outflows on commodity derivatives and lower tax payments. This also included a positive impact of $323 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Half year identified items included impairments and write-offs totalling $479 million, mainly in Trinidad and Tobago and Australia, as well as a gain of $122 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Identified items also comprised a gain of $188 million on sale of assets.

Compared with the first half 2018, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items were impacted by lower realised oil prices, decreased production and the impacts following the Heads of Agreement with the government of Trinidad and Tobago, partly offset by increased contributions from LNG portfolio optimisation. Earnings also included a positive impact of $98 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Compared with the first half 2018, total production was impacted by divestments and the transfer of the Salym asset into the Upstream segment, partly offset by production from field ramp-ups in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes were at a similar level as in the first half 2018 with the additional volumes from higher feedgas availability being offset by divestments.

Cash flow from operating activities of $7,630 million included positive working capital movements of $1,090 million. Compared with the first half 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements increased slightly. This also included a positive impact of $554 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.





UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Half year Q2 20191 Q1 20191 Q2 2018 %2

20191 2018 % 1,554 1,706 1,094 +42 Segment earnings 3,260 2,948 +11 219 (19) (363)

Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 200 (60)

1,335 1,725 1,457 -8 Earnings excluding identified items 3,060 3,008 +2 5,616 5,280 5,528 +2 Cash flow from operating activities 10,895 9,129 +19 2,342 2,501 2,877

Cash capital expenditure (Reference C)3 4,843 5,623

2,700 2,737 3,020

Capital investment (Reference C)4 5,437 5,881

1,683 1,718 1,507 +12 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,700 1,540 +10 5,640 6,864 5,687 -1 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 6,249 6,591 -5 2,656 2,901 2,488 +7 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,778 2,676 +4 1. IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. Q2 on Q2 change. 3. With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). 4. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

Second quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain of $98 million associated with sale of assets and a gain of $79 million due to a tax rate change. Identified items also included a gain of $52 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Compared with the second quarter 2018, Upstream earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised oil and gas prices, higher depreciation from field ramp-ups as well as increased receivables provisions, partly offset by higher volumes and lower taxation arising from currency exchange rate effects. Earnings also included a positive impact of $47 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Compared with the second quarter 2018, total production increased by 7%, mainly due to field ramp-ups in North America and the transfer of the Salym asset from the Integrated Gas segment, partly offset by field decline and divestments.

Cash flow from operating activities of $5,616 million included positive working capital movements of $238 million. Compared with the second quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly benefited from lower tax payments. This also included a positive impact of $212 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Half year identified items primarily reflected a gain of $151 million associated with sale of assets and a gain of $79 million related to a tax rate change. Identified items also comprised a loss of $45 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Compared with the first half 2018, Upstream earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised oil prices and higher depreciation from field ramp-ups, partly offset by higher volumes. Earnings also included a positive impact of $90 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Compared with the first half 2018, total production increased by 4%, mainly due to field ramp-ups in North America and the transfer of the Salym asset from the Integrated Gas segment, partly offset by field decline and divestments.

Cash flow from operating activities of $10,895 million included positive working capital movements of $127 million. Compared with the first half 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly benefited from higher volumes and lower tax payments. This also included a positive impact of $400 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.



DOWNSTREAM Quarters $ million Half year Q2 20191 Q1 20191 Q2 2018 %2

20191 2018 % 1,072 1,595 1,168 -8 Segment earnings3 2,666 2,974 -10 (266) (227) (492)

Of which: Identified items (Reference A) (493) (452)

1,338 1,822 1,660 -19 Earnings excluding identified items3 3,160 3,426 -8







Of which:





1,206 1,371 1,102 +9 Oil Products 2,577 2,183 +18 (20) 343 114 -117 Refining & Trading 323 255 +27 1,225 1,029 988 +24 Marketing 2,254 1,928 +17 132 451 558 -76 Chemicals 582 1,243 -53 2,398 (611) 990 +142 Cash flow from operating activities 1,787 4,097 -56 2,176 1,671 1,856

Cash capital expenditure (Reference C)4 3,848 3,173

2,731 1,870 1,908

Capital investment (Reference C)5 4,602 3,277

2,632 2,666 2,557 +3 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 2,649 2,597 +2 6,608 6,467 6,745 -2 Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d) 6,538 6,765 -3 3,787 4,137 4,875 -22 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 7,924 9,389 -16 1. IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. Q2 on Q2 change. 3. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2). 4. With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). 5. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

Second quarter identified items primarily reflected a charge of $237 million related to legal provisions in Chemicals as well as impairments, net of reversals, of $140 million associated with divestments, partly offset by a gain of $113 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Compared with the second quarter 2018, Downstream earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised base chemicals, intermediates and refining margins, partly offset by higher realised retail and global commercial margins. Earnings also included a positive impact of $46 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Cash flow from operating activities of $2,398 million included negative working capital movements of $64 million. Compared with the second quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower earnings and higher cash cost of sales. This also included a positive impact of $510 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items included a positive impact of $19 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings reflected lower realised refining margins, mainly in the US Gulf Coast and Europe , partly offset by favourable currency exchange rate effects compared with the second quarter 2018.

Refinery availability increased to 89% from 87% in the second quarter 2018, mainly due to lower planned maintenance activities.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items included a positive impact of $21 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings reflected increased realised retail and global commercial margins compared with the second quarter 2018.

Compared with the second quarter 2018, Oil Products sales volumes decreased by 2%, mainly due to lower trading volumes.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items included a positive impact of $6 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings reflected lower realised base chemicals and intermediates margins in Asia and Europe as well as lower volumes.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability decreased to 85% from 93% in the second quarter 2018, mainly reflecting higher maintenance activities in Asia and Europe, including the impact of strike actions in the Netherlands.

Half year identified items primarily reflected a charge of $237 million related to legal provisions in Chemicals as well as impairments, net of reversals, of $204 million, mainly related to divestments.

Compared with the first half 2018, Downstream earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised base chemicals, intermediates and refining margins, partly offset by higher realised retail and global commercial margins. Earnings also included a positive impact of $84 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Cash flow from operating activities of $1,787 million included negative working capital movements of $3,666 million. Compared with the first half 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower earnings and higher cash cost of sales. This also included a positive impact of $904 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items included a positive impact of $33 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings reflected increased contributions from crude oil and oil products trading, partly offset by lower realised refining margins, compared with the first half 2018.

Refinery availability was 90%, at a similar level as in the first half 2018.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items included a positive impact of $38 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings reflected increased realised retail and global commercial margins compared with the first half 2018.

Compared with the first half 2018, Oil Products sales volumes decreased by 3%, mainly reflecting lower trading volumes.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items included a positive impact of $13 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings reflected lower realised base chemicals and intermediates margins.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability decreased to 90% from 94% in the first half 2018, mainly reflecting higher maintenance activities in Asia and Europe, including the impact of strike actions in the Netherlands.





CORPORATE Quarters $ million Half year Q2 20191 Q1 20191 Q2 2018

20191 2018 (789) (671) (273) Segment earnings (1,460) (500) 18 13 337 Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 31 344 (806) (684) (610) Earnings excluding identified items (1,490) (844) (385) (266) 32 Cash flow from operating activities (652) 235 1. IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases".

Second quarter identified items mainly reflected a gain of $53 million on sale of assets, partly offset by a tax charge of $36 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on a financing position.

Compared with the second quarter 2018, Corporate earnings excluding identified items included a negative impact of $195 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings mainly reflected higher interest expenses, partly offset by favourable currency exchange rate effects.

Half year identified items mainly reflected a gain of $53 million on sale of assets, partly offset by a tax charge of $26 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on a financing position.

Compared with the first half 2018, Corporate earnings excluding identified items included a negative impact of $378 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings mainly reflected lower tax credits and higher interest expenses, partly offset by favourable currency exchange rate effects.

OUTLOOK FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2019

Integrated Gas production is expected to be at a similar level as in the third quarter 2018. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to increase slightly compared with the third quarter 2018, mainly due to project ramp-ups.

Compared with the third quarter 2018, Upstream production is expected to be higher by some 50 – 100 thousand boe/d, mainly due to field ramp-ups and the transfer of the Salym asset from the Integrated Gas segment, partly offset by field decline and divestments.

Refinery availability is expected to be at a similar level as in the third quarter 2018.

Oil Products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 40 – 70 thousand boe/d compared with the same period a year ago, mainly as a result of the divestment in Argentina.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability is expected to be at a similar level as in the third quarter 2018.

Corporate earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net charge of $700 – 850 million in the third quarter 2019 and a net charge of $2,900 – 3,200 million for the full year 2019. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



Quarters $ million Half year

Q2 20191 Q1 20191 Q2 2018

20191 2018

90,544 83,735 96,765 Revenue2 174,278 186,000

632 1,484 716 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 2,116 1,755

662 443 1,787 Interest and other income 1,105 2,627

91,838 85,662 99,268 Total revenue and other income 177,499 190,382

68,590 59,923 73,121 Purchases 128,513 139,649

6,835 6,354 6,988 Production and manufacturing expenses 13,189 13,911

2,881 2,352 2,781 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 5,233 5,369

225 212 237 Research and development 437 445

439 306 243 Exploration 745 473

6,699 5,950 5,359 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 12,649 10,693

1,252 1,159 929 Interest expense 2,411 1,865

86,920 76,256 89,658 Total expenditure 163,176 172,405

4,917 9,406 9,610 Income/(loss) before taxation 14,323 17,977

1,755 3,248 3,422 Taxation charge/(credit) 5,003 5,758

3,162 6,157 6,188 Income/(loss) for the period2 9,319 12,219

164 156 164 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 320 296

2,998 6,001 6,024 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 8,999 11,923

0.37 0.74 0.72 Basic earnings per share ($)3 1.11 1.44

0.37 0.73 0.72 Diluted earnings per share ($)3 1.10 1.42 1. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. See Note 2 "Segment information". 3. See Note 3 "Earnings per share".





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarters $ million Half year



Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018

2019 2018



3,162 6,157 6,188 Income/(loss) for the period 9,319 12,219









Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:













Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:







215 176 (2,782) - Currency translation differences 391 (2,318)



18 11 (2) - Debt instruments remeasurements 29 (14)



101 (446) (632) - Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) (345) (700)



79 26 (98) - Deferred cost of hedging 105 (191)



(1) (55) (57) - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (56) (35)



413 (288) (3,571) Total 125 (3,258)









Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:







(1,172) (1,474) 1,265 - Retirement benefits remeasurements (2,646) 2,547



(73) 103 131 - Equity instruments remeasurements 30 (287)



(6) 1 - - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (5) 1



(1,251) (1,370) 1,396 Total (2,621) 2,261



(839) (1,658) (2,175) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (2,496) (997)



2,323 4,500 4,013 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 6,823 11,222



180 177 83 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 358 176



2,143 4,322 3,930 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 6,465 11,046



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million





June 30, 20191 December 31, 2018

Assets





Non-current assets





Intangible assets 23,471 23,586

Property, plant and equipment 239,066 223,175

Joint ventures and associates 25,536 25,329

Investments in securities 2,983 3,074

Deferred tax 11,977 12,097

Retirement benefits 3,963 6,051

Trade and other receivables 8,036 7,826

Derivative financial instruments2 762 574



315,794 301,712

Current assets





Inventories 24,465 21,117

Trade and other receivables 43,139 42,431

Derivative financial instruments2 7,022 7,193

Cash and cash equivalents 18,470 26,741



93,096 97,482

Total assets 408,891 399,194

Liabilities





Non-current liabilities





Debt 76,029 66,690

Trade and other payables 2,188 2,735

Derivative financial instruments2 970 1,399

Deferred tax 14,368 14,837

Retirement benefits 13,419 11,653

Decommissioning and other provisions 21,345 21,533



128,319 118,847

Current liabilities





Debt 16,617 10,134

Trade and other payables 49,347 48,888

Derivative financial instruments2 5,761 7,184

Taxes payable 8,720 7,497

Retirement benefits 417 451

Decommissioning and other provisions 3,455 3,659



84,317 77,813

Total liabilities 212,636 196,660

Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 192,278 198,646

Non-controlling interest 3,977 3,888

Total equity 196,254 202,534

Total liabilities and equity 408,891 399,194

1. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding finance lease liabilities".

























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

$ million Share capital1 Shares

held in

trust Other reserves2 Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling

interest Total equity

At January 1, 2019 (as previously published) 685 (1,260) 16,615 182,606 198,646 3,888 202,534

Impact of IFRS 163 - - - 4 4 - 4

At January 1, 2019 (as revised) 685 (1,260) 16,615 182,610 198,650 3,888 202,538

Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - (2,534) 8,999 6,465 358 6,823

Transfer from other comprehensive income - - (102) 102 - - -

Dividends - - - (7,699) (7,699) (270) (7,969)

Repurchases of shares (12) - 12 (5,021) (5,021) - (5,021)

Share-based compensation - 842 (276) (683) (118) - (118)

Other changes in non-controlling interest - - - 1 1 1 2

At June 30, 2019 674 (419) 13,715 178,308 192,278 3,977 196,254

At January 1, 2018 696 (917) 16,794 177,733 194,306 3,456 197,762

Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - (877) 11,923 11,046 176 11,222

Transfer from other comprehensive income - - (1,134) 1,134 - - -

Dividends - - - (7,857) (7,857) (354) (8,211)

Repurchases of shares - - - - - - -

Share-based compensation - (284) (107) 169 (222) - (222)

Other changes in non-controlling interest - - - 46 46 643 689

At June 30, 2018 696 (1,201) 14,676 183,148 197,319 3,921 201,240

1. See Note 4 "Share capital". 2. See Note 5 "Other reserves". 3. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases".



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Quarters $ million Half year

Q2 20191 Q1 20191 Q2 2018

20191 2018

4,917 9,406 9,610 Income before taxation for the period2 14,323 17,977







Adjustment for:





1,030 896 734 - Interest expense (net) 1,926 1,471

6,699 5,950 5,359 - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 12,649 10,693

202 119 46 - Exploration well write-offs 321 155

(379) (65) (1,568) - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (444) (2,175)

(632) (1,484) (716) - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (2,116) (1,755)

1,217 744 1,244 - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 1,961 1,994

(61) (2,841) (3,459) - (Increase)/decrease in inventories (2,902) (3,178)

308 (1,425) (3,061) - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables (1,117) (3,744)

321 783 4,374 - Increase/(decrease) in current payables 1,104 3,890

(480) (1,109) (624) - Derivative financial instruments (1,589) (1,387)

30 22 131 - Retirement benefits2 52 325

8 (302) (145) - Decommissioning and other provisions2 (294) (539)

(39) 26 190 - Other2 (13) 184

(2,110) (2,089) (2,615) Tax paid (4,199) (4,939)

11,031 8,630 9,500 Cash flow from operating activities 19,661 18,972

(5,150) (5,121) (5,275) Capital expenditure (10,272) (10,064)

(160) (441) (179) Investments in joint ventures and associates (601) (594)

(26) (39) (64) Investments in equity securities2 (65) (88)

644 178 1,422 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 822 2,169

102 544 163 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 646 184

17 271 4,167 Proceeds from sale of equity securities2 288 4,220

220 237 210 Interest received 457 366

592 680 241 Other investing cash inflows2 1,272 711

(404) (931) (656) Other investing cash outflows2 (1,335) (1,169)

(4,166) (4,622) 29 Cash flow from investing activities (8,788) (4,265)

145 (91) (2,968) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months 55 (261)







Other debt:





180 140 123 - New borrowings 320 364

(2,848) (1,533) (3,582) - Repayments (4,381) (4,972)

(1,214) (1,115) (895) Interest paid (2,329) (1,784)

45 (45) - Derivative financial instruments2 - -

- (2) - Change in non-controlling interest (2) 674







Cash dividends paid to:





(3,825) (3,875) (3,886) - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (7,700) (7,857)

(203) (68) (228) - Non-controlling interest (271) (352)

(2,142) (2,255) - Repurchases of shares (4,396) -

(7) (456) (192) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (463) (1,086)

(9,868) (9,300) (11,628) Cash flow from financing activities (19,168) (15,274)

4 21 (360) Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 24 (277)

(3,000) (5,271) (2,459) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (8,271) (844)

21,470 26,741 21,927 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,741 20,312

18,470 21,470 19,468 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 18,470 19,468















1. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases".

2. See Note 7 "Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows".

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Statements") of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and as adopted by the European Union, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (pages 167 to 214) as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, except for the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases on January 1, 2019, and should be read in conjunction with that filing.

The Directors consider it appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Interim Statements.

Under IFRS 16, all lease contracts, with limited exceptions, are recognised in financial statements by way of right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities. Shell applied the modified retrospective transition method without restating comparative information. Further information in respect of the implementation of IFRS 16 is included in Note 8.

In March 2019, the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) finalised its decision regarding "Liabilities in relation to a Joint Operator's Interest in a Joint Operation (IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements)", concluding that a joint operator should recognise the liabilities for which it has primary responsibility, which may be different from its share in the joint operation. A review of the impact of this decision was conducted in the second quarter 2019, leading to the recognition of an additional $1.4 billion of lease liabilities, mainly classified under non-current debt, and a corresponding sublease receivable, as at June 30, 2019.

In March 2019, IFRIC made its agenda decision regarding "Physical settlement of contracts to buy or sell a non-financial item (IFRS 9)". The impact of this decision is under review.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018 were published in Shell's Annual Report and Form 20-F and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.



2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

With the adoption of IFRS 16, the interest expense on leases formerly classified as operating leases is reported under the Corporate segment, while depreciation related to the respective right-of-use assets is reported in the segments making use of the assets. This treatment is consistent with the existing treatment for leases formerly classified as finance leases.