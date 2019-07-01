Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Jul 01, 2019, 09:22 ET

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the following changes to the membership of the Board Committees:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive director, has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from July 1, 2019. Ann succeeds Euleen Goh in this role following confirmation from Euleen that she will stand down from this committee, on June 30, having served as a Committee member since September 2014, and Chair of this committee since January 2016.

NOMINATION AND SUCESSION COMMITTEE

Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee, with effect July 1, 2019.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEE

MEMBERSHIP

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ann Godbehere (Chair)
Roberto Setubal
Gerrit Zalm

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Neil Carson
Catherine Hughes
Linda Stuntz

NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION
COMMITTEE

Charles Holliday (Chair)
Euleen Goh
Gerard Kleisterlee
Linda Stuntz

REMUNERATION
COMMITTEE

Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Neil Carson
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
July 1, 2019

ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

