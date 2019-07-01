Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes
Jul 01, 2019, 09:22 ET
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the following changes to the membership of the Board Committees:
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive director, has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from July 1, 2019. Ann succeeds Euleen Goh in this role following confirmation from Euleen that she will stand down from this committee, on June 30, having served as a Committee member since September 2014, and Chair of this committee since January 2016.
NOMINATION AND SUCESSION COMMITTEE
Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee, with effect July 1, 2019.
Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:
|
COMMITTEE
|
MEMBERSHIP
|
AUDIT COMMITTEE
|
Ann Godbehere (Chair)
|
CORPORATE AND SOCIAL
|
Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
|
NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION
|
Charles Holliday (Chair)
|
REMUNERATION
|
Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
July 1, 2019
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
