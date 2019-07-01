Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the following changes to the membership of the Board Committees:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive director, has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from July 1, 2019. Ann succeeds Euleen Goh in this role following confirmation from Euleen that she will stand down from this committee, on June 30, having served as a Committee member since September 2014, and Chair of this committee since January 2016.

NOMINATION AND SUCESSION COMMITTEE

Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee, with effect July 1, 2019.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP



AUDIT COMMITTEE Ann Godbehere (Chair)

Roberto Setubal

Gerrit Zalm CORPORATE AND SOCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)

Neil Carson

Catherine Hughes

Linda Stuntz NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION

COMMITTEE Charles Holliday (Chair)

Euleen Goh

Gerard Kleisterlee

Linda Stuntz REMUNERATION

COMMITTEE Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)

Neil Carson

Catherine Hughes

Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Gerrit Zalm

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

July 1, 2019

