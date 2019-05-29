Royal Dutch Shell plc Director Declaration

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) on May 21, 2019 to appoint Neil Carson as a Director of the Company with effect from June 1, 2019, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Neil is non-executive Chairman of Oxford Instruments plc and TT Electronics plc and is a former director of Johnson Matthey plc and former non-executive director of TI Fluid Systems plc, Amec Foster Wheeler plc and Paypoint plc.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive.

May 29, 2019

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31-70-377-4540

United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc