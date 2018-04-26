Royal Dutch Shell plc: Director Declaration

LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) confirms that Gerrit Zalm, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a Director of Moody's Corporation with effect from April 24, 2018.
April 26, 2018
Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
