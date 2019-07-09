Royal Dutch Shell plc: Holdings in Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Jul 09, 2019, 13:33 ET

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attachedii: 

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc ("CGC")

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

5 July 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

8 July 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)

Total number of
voting rights of
issuervii

Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached

4.9875

0.0000%

4.9875%

8,069,121,205

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.0087%

0.0000%

5.0087%








8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)

A Ordinary

GB00B03MLX29

52,433,535

0.6498%

A ADR

US7802592060

12,420,522

0.1539%

B Ordinary

GB00B03MM408

176,144,584

2.1829%

B ADR

US7802591070

161,449,898

2.008%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

402,448,539

4.9875%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A





SUBTOTAL 8. B 1


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or
cash
settlementxii

Number of
voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A







SUBTOTAL 8.B.2












9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Holdings by CG Management companies
are set out below:


- Capital Bank & Trust Company2


- Capital International, Inc.1


- Capital International Limited1


- Capital International Sàrl1


- Capital Research and Management Company2






1Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company.

2Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients.  CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors.  CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K.  CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients.  CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

 

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account.  Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.





Place of completion

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Date of completion

8 July 2019 (Capital Group)

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
+44 (0) 20-7934-2584

LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Major Shareholding Notifications

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

