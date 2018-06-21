Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 18, 2018 in respect of the first quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus as described in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|
PDMR
|
Date Acquired
|
Share
Type
|
Number of dividend
shares acquired
|
Purchase price
per Share
|
Ben van Beurden
|
18 June 2018
|
RDSA
|
353.22
|
EUR 29.05
|
Jessica Uhl
|
18 June 2018
|
RDSA
|
123.63
|
EUR 29.05
|
John Abbott
|
18 June 2018
|
RDSB
|
114.98
|
GBP 26.47
|
Harry Brekelmans
|
18 June 2018
|
RDSA
|
122.09
|
EUR 29.05
|
Andrew Brown
|
18 June 2018
|
RDSB
|
131.25
|
GBP 26.47
|
Ronan Cassidy
|
18 June 2018
|
RDSB
|
107.66
|
GBP 26.47
|
Donny Ching
|
18 June 2018
|
RDSA
|
86.68
|
EUR 29.05
|
Maarten Wetselaar
|
18 June 2018
|
RDSA
|
117.04
|
EUR 29.05
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Ben
|
Last Name(s)
|
van Beurden
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Volume
|
353.22
|
Total
|
10,261.04
|
Aggregated information
|
Volume
|
353.22
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Total
|
10,261.04
|
Date of transaction
|
18/06/2018
|
Place of transaction
|
Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Jessica
|
Last Name(s)
|
Uhl
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Volume
|
123.63
|
Total
|
3,591.45
|
Aggregated information
|
Volume
|
123.63
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Total
|
3,591.45
|
Date of transaction
|
18/06/2018
|
Place of transaction
|
Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
John
|
Last Name(s)
|
Abbott
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Downstream Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MM408
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
26.47
|
Volume
|
114.98
|
Total
|
3,043.52
|
Aggregated information
|
Volume
|
114.98
|
Price
|
26.47
|
Total
|
3,043.52
|
Date of transaction
|
18/06/2018
|
Place of transaction
|
London
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Harry
|
Last Name(s)
|
Brekelmans
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Projects & Technology Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Volume
|
122.09
|
Total
|
3,546.71
|
Aggregated information
|
Volume
|
122.09
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Total
|
3,546.71
|
Date of transaction
|
18/06/2018
|
Place of transaction
|
Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Andrew
|
Last Name(s)
|
Brown
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Upstream Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MM408
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
26.47
|
Volume
|
131.25
|
Total
|
3,474.19
|
Aggregated information
|
Volume
|
131.25
|
Price
|
26.47
|
Total
|
3,474.19
|
Date of transaction
|
18/06/2018
|
Place of transaction
|
London
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Ronan
|
Last Name(s)
|
Cassidy
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MM408
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
26.47
|
Volume
|
107.66
|
Total
|
2,849.76
|
Aggregated information
|
Volume
|
107.66
|
Price
|
26.47
|
Total
|
2,849.76
|
Date of transaction
|
18/06/2018
|
Place of transaction
|
London
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Donny
|
Last Name(s)
|
Ching
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Legal Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Volume
|
86.68
|
Total
|
2,518.05
|
Aggregated information
|
Volume
|
86.68
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Total
|
2,518.05
|
Date of transaction
|
18/06/2018
|
Place of transaction
|
Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Maarten
|
Last Name(s)
|
Wetselaar
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Volume
|
117.04
|
Total
|
3,400.01
|
Aggregated information
|
Volume
|
117.04
|
Price
|
29.05
|
Total
|
3,400.01
|
Date of transaction
|
18/06/2018
|
Place of transaction
|
Amsterdam
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK,
European Press: +44-20-7934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-notification-and-public-disclosure-in-accordance-with-the-requirements-of-the-eu-market-abuse-regulation-of-transactions-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-300670378.html
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
