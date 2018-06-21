Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 18, 2018 in respect of the first quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus as described in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share

Type

Number of dividend

shares acquired

Purchase price

per Share

Ben van Beurden

18 June 2018

RDSA

353.22

 EUR 29.05

Jessica Uhl

18 June 2018

RDSA

123.63

 EUR 29.05

John Abbott

18 June 2018

RDSB

114.98

 GBP 26.47

Harry Brekelmans

18 June 2018

RDSA

122.09

 EUR 29.05

Andrew Brown

18 June 2018

RDSB

131.25

 GBP 26.47

Ronan Cassidy

18 June 2018

RDSB

107.66

 GBP 26.47

Donny Ching

18 June 2018

RDSA

86.68

 EUR 29.05

Maarten Wetselaar

18 June 2018

RDSA

117.04

 EUR 29.05

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70   
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.05

Volume

353.22

Total

10,261.04

Aggregated information

Volume

353.22

Price

29.05

Total

10,261.04

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

 A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.05

Volume

123.63

Total

3,591.45

Aggregated information

Volume

123.63

Price

29.05

Total

3,591.45

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

John

Last Name(s)

Abbott

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.

Currency

GBP

Price

26.47

Volume

114.98

Total

3,043.52

Aggregated information

Volume

114.98

Price

26.47

Total

3,043.52

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.05

Volume

122.09

Total

3,546.71

Aggregated information

Volume

122.09

Price

29.05

Total

3,546.71

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Andrew

Last Name(s)

Brown

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.

Currency

GBP

Price

26.47

Volume

131.25

Total

3,474.19

Aggregated information

Volume

131.25

Price

26.47

Total

3,474.19

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.

Currency

GBP

Price

26.47

Volume

107.66

Total

2,849.76

Aggregated information

Volume

107.66

Price

26.47

Total

2,849.76

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.05

Volume

86.68

Total

2,518.05

Aggregated information

Volume

86.68

Price

29.05

Total

2,518.05

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Maarten

Last Name(s)

Wetselaar

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas and New Energies Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus.

Currency

EUR

Price

29.05

Volume

117.04

Total

3,400.01

Aggregated information

Volume

117.04

Price

29.05

Total

3,400.01

Date of transaction

18/06/2018

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK,
European Press: +44-20-7934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034

 

