Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 25, 2019 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of notional

dividend shares

acquired Price per

Share Ben van Beurden 25 March 2019 RDSA 10,168.27 EUR 27.76 Jessica Uhl 25 March 2019 RDS.A 2,455.32 USD 62.79 John Abbott 25 March 2019 RDSB 2,852.09 GBP 23.90 Harry Brekelmans 25 March 2019 RDSA 2,832.53 EUR 27.76 Andrew Brown 25 March 2019 RDSB 2,863.28 GBP 23.90 Ronan Cassidy 25 March 2019 RDSB 2,377.88 GBP 23.90 Donny Ching 25 March 2019 RDSA 2,139.26 EUR 27.76 Maarten Wetselaar 25 March 2019 RDSA 2,851.30 EUR 27.76

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 27.76 Volume 10,168.27 Total 282,271.18 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 10,168.27 27.76 282,271.18 Date of transaction 25/03/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency USD Price 62.79 Volume 2,455.32 Total 154,169.54 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,455.32 62.79 154,169.54 Date of transaction 25/03/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency GBP Price 23.90 Volume 2,852.09 Total 68,164.95 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,852.09 23.90 68,164.95 Date of transaction 25/03/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 27.76 Volume 2,832.53 Total 78,631.03 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,832.53 27.76 78,631.03 Date of transaction 25/03/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency GBP Price 23.90 Volume 2,863.28 Total 68,432.39 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,863.28 23.90 68,432.39 Date of transaction 25/03/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency GBP Price 23.90 Volume 2,377.88 Total 56,831.33 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,377.88 23.90 56,831.33 Date of transaction 25/03/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 27.76 Volume 2,139.26 Total 59,385.86 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,139.26 27.76 59,385.86 Date of transaction 25/03/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 27.76 Volume 2,851.30 Total 79,152.09 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,851.30 27.76 79,152.09 Date of transaction 25/03/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31-70-377-4540

United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc