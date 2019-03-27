Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Mar 27, 2019, 11:45 ET

LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 25, 2019 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share Type

Number of notional
dividend shares
acquired

Price per
Share

Ben van Beurden

25 March 2019

RDSA

10,168.27

 EUR 27.76

Jessica Uhl

25 March 2019

RDS.A

2,455.32

 USD 62.79

John Abbott

25 March 2019

RDSB

2,852.09

 GBP 23.90

Harry Brekelmans

25 March 2019

RDSA

2,832.53

 EUR 27.76

Andrew Brown

25 March 2019

RDSB

2,863.28

 GBP 23.90

Ronan Cassidy

25 March 2019

RDSB

2,377.88

 GBP 23.90

Donny Ching

25 March 2019

RDSA

2,139.26

 EUR 27.76

Maarten Wetselaar

25 March 2019

RDSA

2,851.30

 EUR 27.76

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

27.76

Volume

10,168.27

Total

282,271.18

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

10,168.27

27.76

282,271.18

Date of transaction

25/03/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)

Identification Code

US7802592060

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

USD

Price

62.79

Volume

2,455.32

Total

154,169.54

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,455.32

62.79

154,169.54

Date of transaction

25/03/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

John

Last Name(s)

Abbott

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

23.90

Volume

2,852.09

Total

68,164.95

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,852.09

23.90

68,164.95

Date of transaction

25/03/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

27.76

Volume

2,832.53

Total

78,631.03

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,832.53

27.76

78,631.03

Date of transaction

25/03/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Andrew

Last Name(s)

Brown

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

23.90

Volume

2,863.28

Total

68,432.39

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,863.28

23.90

68,432.39

Date of transaction

25/03/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

23.90

Volume

2,377.88

Total

56,831.33

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,377.88

23.90

56,831.33

Date of transaction

25/03/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

27.76

Volume

2,139.26

Total

59,385.86

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,139.26

27.76

59,385.86

Date of transaction

25/03/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Maarten

Last Name(s)

Wetselaar

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas and New Energies Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

27.76

Volume

2,851.30

Total

79,152.09

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,851.30

27.76

79,152.09

Date of transaction

25/03/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Also from this source

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Mar 27, 2019, 11:45 ET