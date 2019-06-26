Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 24, 2019 in respect of the first quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).





PDMR Date Acquired Share

Type Number of

dividend shares

acquired Purchase price

per Share Ben van Beurden 24 June 2019 RDSA 712.83 EUR 29.00 Jessica Uhl 24 June 2019 RDSA 311.33 EUR 29.00 John Abbott 24 June 2019 RDSB 3,350.85 GBP 25.99 Harry Brekelmans 24 June 2019 RDSA 2,502.25 EUR 29.00 Andrew Brown 24 June 2019 RDSB 2,544.96 GBP 25.99 Ronan Cassidy 24 June 2019 RDSB 1,658.96 GBP 25.99 Donny Ching 24 June 2019 RDSA 1,869.93 EUR 29.00 Maarten Wetselaar 24 June 2019 RDSA 281.04 EUR 29.00



The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the

annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share

plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 29.00 Volume 712.83 Total 20,672.07 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 712.83 29.00 20,672.07 Date of transaction 24/06/2019 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the

annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share

plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 29.00 Volume 311.33 Total 9,028.57 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 311.33 29.00 9,028.57 Date of transaction 24/06/2019 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the

annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share

plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency GBP Price 25.99 Volume 3,350.85 Total 87,088.59 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 3,350.85 25.99 87,088.59 Date of transaction 24/06/2019 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the

annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share

plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 29.00 Volume 2,502.25 Total 72,565.25 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,502.25 29.00 72,565.25 Date of transaction 24/06/2019 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the

annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share

plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency GBP Price 25.99 Volume 2,544.96 Total 66,143.51 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,544.96 25.99 66,143.51 Date of transaction 24/06/2019 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the

annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share

plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency GBP Price 25.99 Volume 1,658.96 Total 43,116.37 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 1,658.96 25.99 43,116.37 Date of transaction 24/06/2019 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the

annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share

plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 29.00 Volume 1,869.93 Total 54,227.97 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 1,869.93 29.00 54,227.97 Date of transaction 24/06/2019 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the

annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share

plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 29.00 Volume 281.04 Total 8,150.16 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 281.04 29.00 8,150.16 Date of transaction 24/06/2019 Place of transaction Amsterdam



