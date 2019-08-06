Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Aug 06, 2019, 10:04 ET

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Catherine

Last Name(s)

Hughes

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendments

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU7

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of
transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

 B American Depositary shares (ADS)

Identification Code

US7802591070

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

Currency

US$

Price

$57.31

Volume

2,500

Total

$143,275.00

Aggregated information

 

Volume

Price

Total

 

 

2,500

$57.31

$143,275.00

Date of transaction

August 5, 2019

Place of transaction

New York

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Related Links

https://www.shell.com

Also from this source

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Aug 06, 2019, 10:04 ET