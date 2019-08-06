Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Aug 06, 2019, 10:04 ET
LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation:
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Catherine
|
Last Name(s)
|
Hughes
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Non-executive Director
|
Initial notification/amendments
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU7
|
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
B American Depositary shares (ADS)
|
Identification Code
|
US7802591070
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
Currency
|
US$
|
Price
|
$57.31
|
Volume
|
2,500
|
Total
|
$143,275.00
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
2,500
$57.31
$143,275.00
|
Date of transaction
|
August 5, 2019
|
Place of transaction
|
New York
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
