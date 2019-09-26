Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 23rd, 2019 in respect of the second quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share

Type Number of notional

dividend shares

acquired Price per

Share Ben van Beurden 23 September 2019 RDSA 11,105.75 EUR 26.62 Jessica Uhl* 23 September 2019 RDS.A 2,678.32 USD 58.50 John Abbott 23 September 2019 RDSB 3,148.09 GBP 23.58 Harry Brekelmans 23 September 2019 RDSA 3,093.68 EUR 26.62 Wael Sawan 23 September 2019 RDSA 2,376.67 EUR 26.62 Ronan Cassidy 23 September 2019 RDSB 2,624.67 GBP 23.58 Donny Ching 23 September 2019 RDSA 2,336.49 EUR 26.62 Maarten Wetselaar 23 September 2019 RDSA 3,114.18 EUR 26.62

* Note: An error has been identified in the Director/PDMR Shareholding disclosures published on March 27, 2019 (2,455.32 RDS.A) and June 26, 2019 (2,375.92 RDS.A). This should have been communicated as 2,444.03 RDS.A (March 2019) and 2,364.99 RDS.A (June 2019), a difference of 22.22 RDS.A. This difference of 22.22 RDS.A has been deducted from the number of notional dividend shares in this disclosure.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 26.62 Volume 11,105.75 Total 295,635.07 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 11,105.75 26.62 295,635.07 Date of transaction 23/09/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency USD Price 58.50 Volume 2,678.32 Total 156,681.72 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,678.32 58.50 156,681.72 Date of transaction 23/09/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency GBP Price 23.58 Volume 3,148.09 Total 74,231.96 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 3,148.09 23.58 74,231.96 Date of transaction 23/09/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 26.62 Volume 3,093.68 Total 82,353.76 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 3,093.68 26.62 82,353.76 Date of transaction 23/09/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 26.62 Volume 2,376.67 Total 63,266.96 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,376.67 26.62 63,266.96 Date of transaction 23/09/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency GBP Price 23.58 Volume 2,624.67 Total 61,889.72 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,624.67 23.58 61,889.72 Date of transaction 23/09/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 26.62 Volume 2,336.49 Total 62,197.36 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 2,336.49 26.62 62,197.36 Date of transaction 23/09/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 26.62 Volume 3,114.18 Total 82,899.47 Aggregated information Volume Price Total 3,114.18 26.62 82,899.47 Date of transaction 23/09/2019 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

