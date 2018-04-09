Royal Dutch Shell plc Report on Payments to Governments for the Year 2017

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2017 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom

