Royal Dutch Shell plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 5,153,738,840 98.55 75,760,000 1.45 5,229,498,840 62.68% 10,345,425 2 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 3,886,764,832 74.78 1,311,138,457 25.22 5,197,903,289 62.31% 41,918,978 3 Appointment of Ann Godbehere 5,187,992,901 99.10 47,004,936 0.90 5,234,997,837 62.75% 4,822,696 4 Reappointment of Ben van Beurden 5,205,090,607 99.90 5,413,774 0.10 5,210,504,381 62.46% 29,329,055 5 Reappointment of Euleen Goh 5,048,629,738 96.49 183,429,396 3.51 5,232,059,134 62.71% 7,756,826 6 Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday 5,124,783,253 98.36 85,444,647 1.64 5,210,227,900 62.45% 29,601,922 7 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 5,199,501,814 99.79 10,810,760 0.21 5,210,312,574 62.45% 29,515,871 8 Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee 5,044,343,136 96.87 162,791,041 3.13 5,207,134,177 62.42% 32,682,493 9 Reappointment of Roberto Setubal 5,167,672,381 99.30 36,595,480 0.70 5,204,267,861 62.38% 35,535,041 10 Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald 5,111,836,667 99.60 20,747,249 0.40 5,132,583,916 61.52% 107,228,335 11 Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz 5,203,101,939 99.86 7,213,243 0.14 5,210,315,182 62.45% 29,485,907 12 Reappointment of Jessica Uhl 5,210,791,215 99.53 24,590,912 0.47 5,235,382,127 62.75% 4,418,709 13 Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm 5,202,358,226 99.85 7,609,969 0.15 5,209,968,195 62.45% 29,812,421 14 Reappointment of Auditors 5,217,719,675 99.81 9,742,622 0.19 5,227,462,297 62.66% 12,375,457 15 Remuneration of Auditors 5,230,632,876 99.92 4,329,783 0.08 5,234,962,659 62.75% 4,849,317 16 Authority to allot shares 5,137,141,227 98.16 96,540,608 1.84 5,233,681,835 62.73% 6,147,614 17 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 5,187,202,025 99.15 44,252,487 0.85 5,231,454,512 62.71% 8,312,170 18 Authority to purchase own shares* 5,137,518,867 98.19 94,959,983 1.81 5,232,478,850 62.72% 7,312,193 19 Shareholder resolution* 268,063,768 5.54 4,567,121,334 94.46 4,835,185,102 57.96% 404,376,930

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

RESOLUTION 2 – APPROVAL OF DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT

We welcome the broad shareholder support for our 2017 remuneration report. Shareholder discussions and voting outcomes in recent years, including the 92% of shareholders who voted in favour of our remuneration policy at last year's AGM, suggest that our policy and approach to executive remuneration are appropriate.

We work hard to actively solicit and react to all feedback from our shareholders, and hold an extensive engagement programme between a range of shareholders and senior management, including the Board. In these meetings we received a positive response to our decisions in respect of the execution of our policy for 2017 and its alignment with company performance. We also held constructive dialogue on, amongst other subjects, our strategy to thrive through the energy transition and its link to policy design.

Notwithstanding this, we also note that a number of shareholders voted against this year's report. We respect the range of opinions that shareholders have and acknowledge the resources they can access to exercise their stewardship. We will continue to engage constructively with our shareholders to reflect carefully on any feedback we receive from them and would particularly welcome the opportunity to work with proxy advisors more closely in the future, to better serve shareholder needs.

RESOLUTION 19 – SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION

We believe the vote is a clear and strong display of confidence in Shell's wide-ranging and progressive approach to leading though the energy transition. It demonstrates not only support for our industry-leading strategy, but also clear trust in the ability of Shell's management to implement it.

The transition towards a net-zero emissions energy system and a world where temperature increases are limited to less than 2C will unfold over several decades and will require concerted action by many, including Shell. We recognise there are many voices in the energy transition debate and we will continue to engage constructively as we implement our approach. But we must also recognise that the time for action is now … Shell is committed to playing its part and, with the clear and ongoing support of our shareholders, we will continue to take sensible steps to help tackle climate change and ensure we thrive through the energy transition.

May 22, 2018

Linda M. Szymanski

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

