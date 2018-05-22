Royal Dutch Shell plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 22, 2018 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-18 were carried and resolution 19 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.      

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at:  www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm 


RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES
WITHHELD

1

Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts

5,153,738,840

98.55

75,760,000

1.45

5,229,498,840

62.68%

10,345,425

2

Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report

3,886,764,832

74.78

1,311,138,457

25.22

5,197,903,289

62.31%

41,918,978

3

Appointment of Ann Godbehere 

5,187,992,901

99.10

47,004,936

0.90

5,234,997,837

62.75%

4,822,696

4

Reappointment of Ben van Beurden

5,205,090,607

99.90

5,413,774

0.10

5,210,504,381

62.46%

29,329,055

5

Reappointment of Euleen Goh

5,048,629,738

96.49

183,429,396

3.51

5,232,059,134

62.71%

7,756,826

6

Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday

5,124,783,253

98.36

85,444,647

1.64

5,210,227,900

62.45%

29,601,922

7

Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 

5,199,501,814

99.79

10,810,760

0.21

5,210,312,574

62.45%

29,515,871

8

Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee

5,044,343,136

96.87

162,791,041

3.13

5,207,134,177

62.42%

32,682,493

9

Reappointment of Roberto Setubal

5,167,672,381

99.30

36,595,480

0.70

5,204,267,861

62.38%

35,535,041

10

Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald

5,111,836,667

99.60

20,747,249

0.40

5,132,583,916

61.52%

107,228,335

11

Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz

5,203,101,939

99.86

7,213,243

0.14

5,210,315,182

62.45%

29,485,907

12

Reappointment of Jessica Uhl

5,210,791,215

99.53

24,590,912

0.47

5,235,382,127

62.75%

4,418,709

13

Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm

5,202,358,226

99.85

7,609,969

0.15

5,209,968,195

62.45%

29,812,421

14

Reappointment of Auditors

5,217,719,675

99.81

9,742,622

0.19

5,227,462,297

62.66%

12,375,457

15

Remuneration of Auditors

5,230,632,876

99.92

4,329,783

0.08

5,234,962,659

62.75%

4,849,317

16

Authority to allot shares

5,137,141,227

98.16

96,540,608

1.84

5,233,681,835

62.73%

6,147,614

17

Disapplication of pre-emption rights*

5,187,202,025

99.15

44,252,487

0.85

5,231,454,512

62.71%

8,312,170

18

Authority to purchase own shares*

5,137,518,867

98.19

94,959,983

1.81

5,232,478,850

62.72%

7,312,193

19

Shareholder resolution*

268,063,768

5.54

4,567,121,334

94.46

4,835,185,102

57.96%

404,376,930

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.                                             

STATEMENTS

RESOLUTION 2 – APPROVAL OF DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT

We welcome the broad shareholder support for our 2017 remuneration report.   Shareholder discussions and voting outcomes in recent years, including the 92% of shareholders who voted in favour of our remuneration policy at last year's AGM, suggest that our policy and approach to executive remuneration are appropriate.

We work hard to actively solicit and react to all feedback from our shareholders, and hold an extensive engagement programme between a range of shareholders and senior management, including the Board. In these meetings we received a positive response to our decisions in respect of the execution of our policy for 2017 and its alignment with company performance. We also held constructive dialogue on, amongst other subjects, our strategy to thrive through the energy transition and its link to policy design. 

Notwithstanding this, we also note that a number of shareholders voted against this year's report.  We respect the range of opinions that shareholders have and acknowledge the resources they can access to exercise their stewardship. We will continue to engage constructively with our shareholders to reflect carefully on any feedback we receive from them and would particularly welcome the opportunity to work with proxy advisors more closely in the future, to better serve shareholder needs.

RESOLUTION 19 – SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION

We believe the vote is a clear and strong display of confidence in Shell's wide-ranging and progressive approach to leading though the energy transition.  It demonstrates not only support for our industry-leading strategy, but also clear trust in the ability of Shell's management to implement it. 

The transition towards a net-zero emissions energy system and a world where temperature increases are limited to less than 2C will unfold over several decades and will require concerted action by many, including Shell.  We recognise there are many voices in the energy transition debate and we will continue to engage constructively as we implement our approach.  But we must also recognise that the time for action is now … Shell is committed to playing its part and, with the clear and ongoing support of our shareholders, we will continue to take sensible steps to help tackle climate change and ensure we thrive through the energy transition.

May 22, 2018
Linda M. Szymanski  
Company Secretary  
Royal Dutch Shell plc

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

ENQUIRIES  
Shell Media Relations  
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550  

Shell Investor Relations  
Europe: +31-70-377-4540   
United States: +1-832-337-2034

