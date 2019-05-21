Royal Dutch Shell plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-21 were carried and resolution 22 (Shareholder resolution) was withdrawn.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm



RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of

ISC

VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 4,888,788,718 98.91 54,067,363 1.09 4,942,856,081 60.91% 33,130,377 2 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 4,357,260,297 89.93 488,139,305 10.07 4,845,399,602 59.71% 130,596,261 3 Appointment of Neil Carson 4,879,143,638 98.56 71,436,470 1.44 4,950,580,108 61.00% 25,363,428 4 Reappointment of Ben van Beurden 4,897,629,173 99.86 6,881,678 0.14 4,904,510,851 60.43% 71,465,739 5 Reappointment of Ann Godbehere 4,897,814,423 99.87 6,444,309 0.13 4,904,258,732 60.43% 71,716,441 6 Reappointment of Euleen Goh 4,849,735,526 98.89 54,482,821 1.11 4,904,218,347 60.43% 71,758,225 7 Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday 4,751,345,450 97.02 145,944,143 2.98 4,897,289,593 60.34% 78,687,788 8 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 4,893,051,881 99.77 11,201,051 0.23 4,904,252,932 60.43% 71,723,808 9 Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee 4,688,091,360 96.69 160,664,973 3.31 4,848,756,333 59.75% 127,216,800 10 Reappointment of Roberto Setubal 4,892,879,339 99.88 6,080,891 0.12 4,898,960,230 60.37% 77,016,200 11 Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald 4,891,416,377 99.75 12,499,456 0.25 4,903,915,833 60.43% 72,018,691 12 Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz 4,896,206,714 99.84 7,951,175 0.16 4,904,157,889 60.43% 71,807,931 13 Reappointment of Jessica Uhl 4,881,237,953 99.53 22,888,407 0.47 4,904,126,360 60.43% 71,841,123 14 Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm 4,891,550,569 99.76 11,851,499 0.24 4,903,402,068 60.42% 72,551,391 15 Reappointment of Auditors 4,922,753,927 99.41 29,308,046 0.59 4,952,061,973 61.02% 23,840,636 16 Remuneration of Auditors 4,939,317,235 99.77 11,623,526 0.23 4,950,940,761 61.01% 24,963,931 17 Authority to allot shares 4,879,436,071 98.60 69,044,043 1.40 4,948,480,114 60.98% 27,478,481 18 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 4,902,893,603 99.09 45,096,760 0.91 4,947,990,363 60.97% 27,918,886 19 Adoption of new Articles of Association* 4,934,052,009 99.76 11,928,722 0.24 4,945,980,731 60.94% 29,972,303 20 Authority to purchase own shares* 4,875,558,964 98.54 72,478,843 1.46 4,948,037,807 60.97% 27,928,427 21 Authority to make certain donations and

incur expenditure 4,656,329,555 96.70 158,754,057 3.30 4,815,083,612 59.33% 160,870,758 22 Shareholder resolution* RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

May 21, 2019

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

