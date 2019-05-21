Royal Dutch Shell plc: Result of Annual General Meeting
May 21, 2019, 10:26 ET
LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-21 were carried and resolution 22 (Shareholder resolution) was withdrawn.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
|
RESOLUTION
|
VOTES
|
%
|
VOTES
|
%
|
VOTES
|
% of
|
VOTES
|
1
|
Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts
|
4,888,788,718
|
98.91
|
54,067,363
|
1.09
|
4,942,856,081
|
60.91%
|
33,130,377
|
2
|
Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report
|
4,357,260,297
|
89.93
|
488,139,305
|
10.07
|
4,845,399,602
|
59.71%
|
130,596,261
|
3
|
Appointment of Neil Carson
|
4,879,143,638
|
98.56
|
71,436,470
|
1.44
|
4,950,580,108
|
61.00%
|
25,363,428
|
4
|
Reappointment of Ben van Beurden
|
4,897,629,173
|
99.86
|
6,881,678
|
0.14
|
4,904,510,851
|
60.43%
|
71,465,739
|
5
|
Reappointment of Ann Godbehere
|
4,897,814,423
|
99.87
|
6,444,309
|
0.13
|
4,904,258,732
|
60.43%
|
71,716,441
|
6
|
Reappointment of Euleen Goh
|
4,849,735,526
|
98.89
|
54,482,821
|
1.11
|
4,904,218,347
|
60.43%
|
71,758,225
|
7
|
Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday
|
4,751,345,450
|
97.02
|
145,944,143
|
2.98
|
4,897,289,593
|
60.34%
|
78,687,788
|
8
|
Reappointment of Catherine Hughes
|
4,893,051,881
|
99.77
|
11,201,051
|
0.23
|
4,904,252,932
|
60.43%
|
71,723,808
|
9
|
Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee
|
4,688,091,360
|
96.69
|
160,664,973
|
3.31
|
4,848,756,333
|
59.75%
|
127,216,800
|
10
|
Reappointment of Roberto Setubal
|
4,892,879,339
|
99.88
|
6,080,891
|
0.12
|
4,898,960,230
|
60.37%
|
77,016,200
|
11
|
Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald
|
4,891,416,377
|
99.75
|
12,499,456
|
0.25
|
4,903,915,833
|
60.43%
|
72,018,691
|
12
|
Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz
|
4,896,206,714
|
99.84
|
7,951,175
|
0.16
|
4,904,157,889
|
60.43%
|
71,807,931
|
13
|
Reappointment of Jessica Uhl
|
4,881,237,953
|
99.53
|
22,888,407
|
0.47
|
4,904,126,360
|
60.43%
|
71,841,123
|
14
|
Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm
|
4,891,550,569
|
99.76
|
11,851,499
|
0.24
|
4,903,402,068
|
60.42%
|
72,551,391
|
15
|
Reappointment of Auditors
|
4,922,753,927
|
99.41
|
29,308,046
|
0.59
|
4,952,061,973
|
61.02%
|
23,840,636
|
16
|
Remuneration of Auditors
|
4,939,317,235
|
99.77
|
11,623,526
|
0.23
|
4,950,940,761
|
61.01%
|
24,963,931
|
17
|
Authority to allot shares
|
4,879,436,071
|
98.60
|
69,044,043
|
1.40
|
4,948,480,114
|
60.98%
|
27,478,481
|
18
|
Disapplication of pre-emption rights*
|
4,902,893,603
|
99.09
|
45,096,760
|
0.91
|
4,947,990,363
|
60.97%
|
27,918,886
|
19
|
Adoption of new Articles of Association*
|
4,934,052,009
|
99.76
|
11,928,722
|
0.24
|
4,945,980,731
|
60.94%
|
29,972,303
|
20
|
Authority to purchase own shares*
|
4,875,558,964
|
98.54
|
72,478,843
|
1.46
|
4,948,037,807
|
60.97%
|
27,928,427
|
21
|
Authority to make certain donations and
|
4,656,329,555
|
96.70
|
158,754,057
|
3.30
|
4,815,083,612
|
59.33%
|
160,870,758
|
22
|
Shareholder resolution*
|
RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN
* Special resolution
Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
May 21, 2019
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
