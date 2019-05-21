Royal Dutch Shell plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

Royal Dutch Shell plc

May 21, 2019, 10:26 ET

LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands.  Resolutions 1-21 were carried and resolution 22 (Shareholder resolution) was withdrawn.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of
ISC
VOTED

VOTES
WITHHELD

1

Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts

4,888,788,718

98.91

54,067,363

1.09

4,942,856,081

60.91%

33,130,377

2

Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report

4,357,260,297

89.93

488,139,305

10.07

4,845,399,602

59.71%

130,596,261

3

Appointment of Neil Carson

4,879,143,638

98.56

71,436,470

1.44

4,950,580,108

61.00%

25,363,428

4

Reappointment of Ben van Beurden

4,897,629,173

99.86

6,881,678

0.14

4,904,510,851

60.43%

71,465,739

5

Reappointment of Ann Godbehere

4,897,814,423

99.87

6,444,309

0.13

4,904,258,732

60.43%

71,716,441

6

Reappointment of Euleen Goh

4,849,735,526

98.89

54,482,821

1.11

4,904,218,347

60.43%

71,758,225

7

Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday

4,751,345,450

97.02

145,944,143

2.98

4,897,289,593

60.34%

78,687,788

8

Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 

4,893,051,881

99.77

11,201,051

0.23

4,904,252,932

60.43%

71,723,808

9

Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee

4,688,091,360

96.69

160,664,973

3.31

4,848,756,333

59.75%

127,216,800

10

Reappointment of Roberto Setubal

4,892,879,339

99.88

6,080,891

0.12

4,898,960,230

60.37%

77,016,200

11

Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald

4,891,416,377

99.75

12,499,456

0.25

4,903,915,833

60.43%

72,018,691

12

Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz

4,896,206,714

99.84

7,951,175

0.16

4,904,157,889

60.43%

71,807,931

13

Reappointment of Jessica Uhl

4,881,237,953

99.53

22,888,407

0.47

4,904,126,360

60.43%

71,841,123

14

Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm

4,891,550,569

99.76

11,851,499

0.24

4,903,402,068

60.42%

72,551,391

15

Reappointment of Auditors

4,922,753,927

99.41

29,308,046

0.59

4,952,061,973

61.02%

23,840,636

16

Remuneration of Auditors

4,939,317,235

99.77

11,623,526

0.23

4,950,940,761

61.01%

24,963,931

17

Authority to allot shares

4,879,436,071

98.60

69,044,043

1.40

4,948,480,114

60.98%

27,478,481

18

Disapplication of pre-emption rights*

4,902,893,603

99.09

45,096,760

0.91

4,947,990,363

60.97%

27,918,886

19

Adoption of new Articles of Association*

4,934,052,009

99.76

11,928,722

0.24

4,945,980,731

60.94%

29,972,303

20

Authority to purchase own shares*

4,875,558,964

98.54

72,478,843

1.46

4,948,037,807

60.97%

27,928,427

21

Authority to make certain donations and
incur expenditure

4,656,329,555

96.70

158,754,057

3.30

4,815,083,612

59.33%

160,870,758

22

Shareholder resolution*

RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.                                    

May 21, 2019

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540 
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

