Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Aug 02, 2019, 13:32 ET

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on August 2, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of "A"
shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

 

Lowest price
paid

 

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share

Venue

2 August 2019

1,090,229

2,429.00 GBp

2,396.00 GBp

2,411.49 GBp

LSE

2 August 2019

288,330

2,432.50 GBp

2,396.00 GBp

2,411.56 GBp

BATS (BXE)

2 August 2019

187,732

2,427.50 GBp

2,396.00 GBp

2,411.49 GBp

Chi-X (CXE)

2 August 2019

151,000

26.5650 EUR

26.1550 EUR

26.3520 EUR

BATS (BXE)

2 August 2019

102,000

26.5600 EUR

26.1550 EUR

26.3499 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

