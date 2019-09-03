Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares
Sep 03, 2019, 13:37 ET
LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 03, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and "B" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
|
Date of purchase
|
Number of
|
Highest price
|
Lowest price
|
Volume
|
Venue
|
03 September 2019
|
201,000
|
25.2700 EUR
|
24.9100 EUR
|
25.0631 EUR
|
BATS (BXE)
|
03 September 2019
|
78,800
|
25.2700 EUR
|
24.9050 EUR
|
25.0663 EUR
|
Chi-X (CXE)
Aggregated information on "B" shares purchased according to trading venues:
|
Date of purchase
|
Number of
|
Highest price
|
Lowest price
|
Volume
|
Venue
|
03 September 2019
|
1,160,000
|
2,292.00 GBp
|
2,252.50 GBp
|
2,268.26 GBp
|
LSE
|
03 September 2019
|
337,000
|
2,292.00 GBp
|
2,252.50 GBp
|
2,268.38 GBp
|
BATS (BXE)
|
03 September 2019
|
290,000
|
2,292.00 GBp
|
2,253.50 GBp
|
2,268.27 GBp
|
Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969197/2019_09_03_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-3996
United States: +1-832-337-2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
