Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sep 30, 2019, 15:42 ET

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 30, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. 

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of "A" shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

30 September 2019

775,783

 2,417.00 GBp

2,375.00 GBp

 2,392.11 GBp

LSE

30 September 2019

253,000

 2,416.00 GBp

2,375.00 GBp

 2,392.29 GBp

BATS (BXE)

30 September 2019

133,650

 2,416.00 GBp

2,375.00 GBp

 2,392.45 GBp

Chi-X (CXE)

30 September 2019

54,550

 27.1800 EUR

26.8000 EUR

 26.9657 EUR

BATS (BXE)

30 September 2019

56,950

 27.1800 EUR

26.8000 EUR

 26.9646 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003573/2019_09_30_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf  

Enquiries  
Shell Media Relations  
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550  

Shell Investor Relations  
Europe: +31-70-377-3996   
United States: +1-832-337-2034      

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70  
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares    

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

