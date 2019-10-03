Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on October 3, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of

"A" shares

purchased Highest price

paid Lowest price

paid Volume

weighted

average price

paid per

share Venue 03 October 2019 1,621,000 2,301.00 GBp 2,263.50 GBp 2,286.06 GBp LSE 03 October 2019 506,000 2,301.00 GBp 2,263.50 GBp 2,286.08 GBp BATS (BXE) 03 October 2019 278,000 2,301.00 GBp 2,263.50 GBp 2,286.07 GBp Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

