Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

13:36 ET

LONDON, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on August 15, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

 

    Aggregated information on  "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:                                                      
                                                           
    Date of           Number of  Highest price  Lowest price         Volume
    purchase         "A" shares          paid:         paid:       weighted
                      purchased          (GBp)         (GBp)  average price
                                                                   paid per
                                                                      share
                                                                      (GBp)       Venue                
                   
    August 15, 2018     772,660        2503.00       2431.50       2470.24          LSE
    August 15, 2018     213,003        2502.50       2431.50       2469.75  Cboe Europe
                                                                               Equities
                                                                                  (BXE)
    August 15, 2018     205,187        2502.00       2431.50       2469.80  Cboe Europe
                                                                               Equities
                                                                                  (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/731110/Royal_Dutch_Shell_transactions.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

