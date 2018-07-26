Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

13:37 ET

LONDON, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on August 14, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. 

    

    Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
                                                      
                                                               Volume  
                                                               weighted
                                                               average price
                    Number of    Highest price  Lowest price   paid per
    Date of        "A" shares    paid:          paid:          share
    purchase        purchased    (GBp)          (GBp)          (GBp)            Venue

    August 14, 2018   727,100      2529.50       2499.00       2513.99            LSE
                                                                           Cboe Europe
                                                                              Equities
    August 14, 2018   201,400      2529.00       2499.50       2513.78           (BXE)
                                                                           Cboe Europe
                                                                              Equities
    August 14, 2018   193,500      2529.00       2499.00       2513.98           (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730572/Royal_Dutch_Shell_Aug_14.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31-70-377-3996  

United States: +1-832-337-2034

