Royal Dutch Shell plc.: Voting Rights and Capital

Royal Dutch Shell plc's (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) capital consists of 4,597,136,050 A shares and 3,745,486,731 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue is 8,342,622,781 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital



