Royal Family KIDS and Louis Zamperini Youth Ministries - A Collaboration of Inspiration

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Family KIDS (RFK) and Louis Zamperini Youth Ministries have formed a business alliance and will develop camp and mentoring club curriculum for children in the foster care system, using Zamperini's amazing life story.

The curriculum will bring hope to abused and neglected foster children, as well as equip them with Zamperini's extraordinary value system from the book Don't Give Up, Don't Give In. These life lessons will be shared in unique ways to help inspire these children and sow seeds of faith.

Jeff Juhala, RFK V.P. Training comments, "We look forward to sharing Louis' life lessons with the children we serve in the foster care system so they too can find their personal freedoms."

Louis Zamperini had a life of incredible obstacles, making poor decisions, overcoming challenges, and ultimately forgiving others to find his personal freedom. In his books, he imparted many words of wisdom and reflects on both his USC track competition and the Olympics, "I didn't know it then, but my persistence, perseverance, and unwillingness to accept defeat when things looked all but hopeless were part of the very character traits I would need to make it through World War II alive. Becoming a great student, athlete, businessman—whatever, doesn't just happen; you have to reach deep within yourself to discover if you're willing to make the necessary sacrifices. If not, choose another goal, and ask the question again."

Zamperini's unbelievable true story continues in the film Unbroken: Path to Redemption, opening September 14th, 2018.

Royal Family KIDS invites individuals, church leaders, and businesses to get involved within their communities in efforts to serve more children: RFK locations

Royal Family KIDS serves abused and neglected children in the foster care system ages 6-12, through camp and mentoring club programs. Through these programs, church leaders, businesses, and volunteers across the nation are creating life-changing moments for foster children.

Royal Family KIDS is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA. To get involved, please visit: RFK.org

Louis Zamperini Youth Ministries: Zamperini.org

