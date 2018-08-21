Royal Family KIDS, Inc. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Martin, a resident of Costa Mesa, was a recent candidate for United States Congress in California's 48th congressional district and former nonprofit executive. Ignited with passion to be a mentor to the at-risk youth in the foster care system, Martin has a long history of volunteerism and executive leadership in youth mentoring campaigns. Martin holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Arts in the philosophy of religion and ethics from Talbot School of Theology (Biola University). With Martin's background in nonprofit leadership and his recent time in the public sector as a congressional candidate, he brings a wide array of expertise to RFK that will allow the nonprofit to extend their services and impact the lives of many underserved youth living in the foster care system.

"Studies have shown that 90% of youth with 5+ placements will enter the justice system," says Lettie Cowie, RFK chairperson. "It is clear to us that having the leadership of Paul Martin will allow for us to grow this remarkable organization to have a profound impact on these children and our nation."

In the 1980s, Wayne Tesch, a Christian pastor, was convicted by the biblical passage that defines "true religion" as one that cares for orphans. Tesch envisioned a "vacation" for troubled children — a camp where the most abused and neglected children, ages 6-12, would be moved out of their troubled environments, and treated like "royalty." The first camp was hosted 1985 in southern California. To achieve its mission, RFK works with Child Protective Services and other organizations across the nation.

Today, over 200 weeklong camps are held throughout the U.S. In 2018, RFK will serve more than 9,000 foster children, and close to 1,000 internationally. Quite often, children are adopted by their former camp counselors.

"The pain inflicted on abused and neglected kids is insidious," says Martin. "And, foster children have also experienced ongoing abandonment. I am humbled to lead this remarkable organization that has a powerful 30-year history of providing comfort, positive affirmation, acceptance, and love to over 100,000 innocent children."

In addition to camps, RFK provides mentoring throughout the school year for the children with its Mentoring Club program. Through this program, children continue to receive support and encouragement while cultivating friendships.

Royal Family KIDS invites individuals, church leaders, and businesses to get involved within their communities in efforts to serve more foster children: RFK locations

About Royal Family KIDS



Royal Family KIDS (RFK) provides a safe and sustainable platform and training programs for church leaders and individual volunteers to serve foster children ages 6 – 12. Through its national and international camp and mentoring programs, RFK is changing the trajectory of foster children and creating life-changing moments.

Royal Family KIDS is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA. To get involved, please visit: RFK.org

