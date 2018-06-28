Royal Farms Presents Chicken Palooza 2018: July 2nd- August 31st

Chicken Palooza is a celebration of our World-Famous chicken with the chance to win chicken for a year, try our all-new Chicken Parmesan and Cordon Bleu Subs, 3 new tender snack wraps and our signature chicken biscuits, great for any meal of the day!

In addition, customers will enjoy $1 any size fountain drinks, slushees and fresh-brewed iced tea, plus $5 2-piece chicken meals. Many of these new subs, wraps and 2-piece chicken boxes can be redeemed using points earned through the RoFo Rewards program. A free two-piece meal will be given away on National Friend Chicken Day (July 6th) to registered Rofo Rewards customers.

Chicken Palooza will also be an event that allows us to give back to the community and we will be donating a portion of all sales from every $5 box purchased to Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

John Kemp, CEO of Royal Farms, says "Our goal is to have Chicken Palooza become an event that our customers get excited about every year. We selected Johns Hopkins Children's Center because of their dedication to providing exceptional pediatric medical care – both on a local and national level."

And we've got gear! Royal Farms will be selling limited time offer Chicken Palooza 2018 t-shirts to customers for $7.99 at all stores. New limited-edition chicken boxes, sub wraps, and fountain cups displaying the Chicken Palooza logo will be available with purchase from the deli. Follow us on social media to stay updated with events and giveaways!

About Royal Farms :

Royal Farms is a fast casual, convenience, and gas station chain that currently operates 188 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Royal Farms is best known for their world-famous chicken that was ranked #1 in Food and Wine Magazine for "10 Gas Stations Across the Country That Are Worth the Detour".

For more information contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.

