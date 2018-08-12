Royal Farms Wins "2018 Gas Station Fried Chicken" in Philadelphia Magazine

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore-based convenience store chain Royal Farms, known for its world famous fried chicken, has made Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2018" list. Every year Philadelphia Magazine researches local places to eat, drink, shop, etc. so they can give their Philadelphians a "rip out and keep" guide to the city.

"Imagine a super-Wawa (the kind with a gas station), but instead of hoagies, it sells fried chicken. Really, really crispy, juicy, salty fried chicken. Confusingly good fried chicken. At a gas station."



- Philadelphia Magazine August 2018

This award comes almost a year after Royal Farms was awarded the top spot in Food & Wine Magazine's recent article that reviewed food offerings from gas stations across the country. Royal Farms is currently running their 1st annual Chickenpalooza where customers can grab a $5 chicken box that comes with fries and a roll with a $1 beverage. New items like Chicken Cordon Bleu subs and Chicken Tender snack wraps are available for purchase as well. Royal Farm's also offers its customers the RoFo Rewards program, a combination of clubs (buy 6 get the 7th free), Rewards points to be redeemed against Royal Farms food and, if the customers opts to use RoFo Pay, 10 cents of a gallon of gas, every time (not available in New Jersey).

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a fast casual, convenience, and gas station chain that now operates almost 200 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

