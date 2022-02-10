Royal Health Earns ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification from Drummond Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Health has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures update Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). This milestone designates the software delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.

The Royal Solutions platform, which first met the requirements for ONC Certified HIT over a decade ago, now complies with the ONC's 21st Century Cures Act final rule, making it the only complete Radiology Information System (RIS) on the market that can also deliver an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) suite to its customer portfolio.

"Royal continues its commitment in delivering best-in-class interoperable solutions while strictly complying with government directives and security measures," said Park Vestal, Chief Technology Officer at Royal Solutions Group. "We deliver flexible, vendor agnostic EHR solutions that purposefully surpass rigorous security and compliance mandates." To earn the certification, Royal Solutions 5.0 was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).



The Royal Solutions platform, which first met the requirements for ONC Certified HIT over a decade ago, now complies with the ONC's 21st Century Cures Act final rule, making it the only complete Radiology Information System (RIS) on the market that can also deliver an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) suite to its customer portfolio. "By virtue of this certification, RoyalEMR® is born and combines the power of our trusted patient experience, provider engagement and market leading order management, scheduling, medical records, documents and report distribution capabilities," says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive at Royal Solutions Group, "Altogether, Royal enables a new brand of healthcare operations."

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition Cures Update compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services.

About Royal Solutions Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Royal Solutions Group, LLC is a leading provider of software and services in healthcare. Together with its subsidiaries Royal Health, Inc, RoyalPay, Inc and Royal Concierge, Inc, the suite of solutions focuses on patient, provider, operational, and financial workflows that optimize engagement in all areas of patient care. Royal utilizes straight through processing (STP) to automate information movement through electronic transactions resulting in the elimination of manual work. This results in significantly fewer low-value activities leading to improved patient care and provider satisfaction as well as enabling a level of accuracy and controls in the work that is otherwise unachievable. Royal Enterprise Care and Revenue Management applies STP to all aspects of the imaging workflow to significantly improve order conversion rates, patient and provider satisfaction scores, time of service collections, and all other aspect of the imaging life cycle. Our experience, coupled with the strength of true information management, workflow automation, and cloud services, ensures best practices and tailored innovation to solve our client's unique challenges and achieve measurable business results and improved clinical outcomes. www.royalsolutionsgroup.com

Royal Solutions 5 meets the following certification criteria:

Criteria Tested: 170.315 (a)(1-5, 12-14); (b)(1-2); (d)(1-9, 12-13); (e)(1-3); (g)(2-9); (h)(1)

Clinical Quality Measures Tested: None

Additional Software Used: NLM API, EMRDirect

Holds Certificate No: 15.04.04.2845.Roya.05.00.1.211229

Date Certified: 12/29/2021

Effective Date: 2015 Edition

DEVELOPER CODE: 2845

SELF-DEVELOPER: No

STATUS: Active as of Aug 18, 2016

CONTACT: Peter Nassif

333 Westchester Ave, STE E2204

White Plains, NY 10604, USA

Phone: 646.405.4878

[email protected]

